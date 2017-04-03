Register
13:58 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Scientists to Study Beauty Quarks at CERN

    SHiP Chief: Russian Scientists to Study Beauty Quarks at CERN

    © Photo: CERN
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 2810

    Why do they call bottom quarks beauty quark? Where has antimatter gone? What do physicists want to find outside the Standard Model?

    Antimatter, Dark Energy: What Else Does Modern Physics Look At?
    © Sputnik/
    Antimatter, Dark Energy: What Else Does Modern Physics Look at?
    Andrei Golutvin, head of the SHiP (Search for Hidden Particles) project at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), director/head of research at the Center for Infrastructure and Cooperation MegaScience at the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS), professor with the High Energy Physics Group at the Imperial London College, discusses these and other issues in this RIA Novosti interview.

    You lecture at the London-based Imperial London College and simultaneously do research at CERN where you are a member of two large collaborations: SHiP and the Large Hadron Collider beauty experiment (LHCb). What is your job at Russia’s NUST MISIS?

    Andrei Golutvin: Just like the entire goal for CERN, fundamental (basic) research is our common objective. At the same time, only 15 percent of CERN employees are involved in fundamental research; the others address engineering tasks.

    The Large Hadron Collider features huge pieces of equipment whose creation, operation and maintenance require the efforts of many engineers. CERN employees and those from national universities in various countries team up with industrial firms to conduct research and build parts for this equipment.

    National University of Science and Technology MISiS
    © Wikipedia/ MISiS
    Russian Researchers Work on a Unique Decay Volume Vessel for CERN
    NUST MISIS has already become an equal member of the ShiP (Search for Hidden Particles) collaboration. We are trying to find an explanation for phenomena not described by the Standard Model of elementary particles, such as the existence of dark matter and the absence of antimatter in the Universe.

    So, detection equipment will be built for this, including the SHiP detector, and a special channel for extracting a particle beam of very high intensity  from the Super Proton Synchrotron (SPS), a particle accelerator of the synchrotron type, at CERN. MISIS will develop a large magnet, one of key elements of this unit.

    Is LHCb a large collaboration, under LHC standards? What do you think about its prospects?

    Andrei Golutvin: Yes, it currently involves over 1,000 physicists and engineers from various countries. The unit is currently being drastically overhauled. There are plans to boost the intensity of particles that can be detected by this unit ten-fold over the next two to three years.

    It may become necessary to boost the unit’s intensity by several times in about five years. See for yourself: The initial program was to have lasted ten years. We would only collect about 50 percent of the initially planned statistics after working for five years. It wouldn’t be smart to continue working like this because new effects are unlikely to be discovered. But if we boost intensity 50-fold, we could expand the sensitivity of the experiment to explore the Standard Model. 

    What are the common features of the LHCb and SHiP units?

    Andrei Golutvin: Both work with flows involving a tremendous amount of particles. LHCb is used to develop elements of detectors for conducting high-precision measurements during great loads.

    We have to make a system of magnets for the SHiP project; they will deflect known particles originating inside proton beams during the collision with the target. By deflecting them, we can search for rare events outside the Standard Model in very profitable conditions, that is, during the virtual absence of background events.

    The Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) unit has a special program of experiments involving the so-called “beauty” quarks. What’s so “beautiful” about them?

    In the continued pursuits to understand dark matter, researchers think they may be one step closer to figuring out how it functions in the universe - interacting with something other than gravity.
    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Russian Scientists Measure Amount of Dark Matter Lost Since The Big Bang
    Andrei Golutvin: In reality, there are six types of quarks. It is believed that all of them represent three generations. The first generation of down-and-up quarks is the building blocks of all protons and neutrons. Basically, we and all surrounding substances are made of quarks. These quarks are followed by the second generation of charm-and-strange quarks. The third generation of beauty-and-top quarks includes beauty quarks and further top quarks.

    Why do we need them if everything is made from first-generation quarks?

    Andrei Golutvin: The Universe was formed about 14 billion years ago. After the Big Bang, we found ourselves in a Universe where there is only matter but no antimatter. At the same time, we know that when protons collide inside the LHC, an approximately equal amount of matter and antimatter is formed, just like during the Big Bang. Nevertheless, we quickly found ourselves in a world filled with matter alone, where the antimatter had disappeared. This means that matter and antimatter have different temporal development patterns. 

    The process involving “beauty” and “anti-beauty” quarks is quite convenient for studying the differing temporal evolution of matter and antimatter. Beauty quarks alone tell us that, unlike matter, antimatter evolves absolutely differently in terms of its temporal development.

    The existence of these quarks was predicted to explain the absence of antimatter in the world. Everything would have been fine, but it turned out that the difference between the temporal evolution of “beauty” and “anti-beauty” is ten billion times weaker than the effect needed to explain the absence of antimatter in the Universe.

    Does this mean that antimatter both exists and doesn’t exist?

    A fresh perspective on an extraordinary cluster of galaxies
    © NASA. CXC/MIT/M. McDonald et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI
    'A New Precision Tool for Physics': Dark Matter Could be Illuminated Using LIGO
    Andrei Golutvin: We are trying to find new mechanisms outside the Standard Model to help explain the temporal development of our Universe and the disappearance of antimatter at a very early development stage.

    This remains a riddle so far. By the way, the search for these mechanisms also merges the physical tasks of the LHCb and SHiP experiments.

    Are you hoping that the Large Hadron Collider’s SHiP and LHCb units will help solve this question?

    Andrei Golutvin: Of course, everyone is dreaming of answering questions that cannot be answered by the Standard Model. At least, the LHCb unit a priori guarantees a very accurate check of this theory.

    If we are lucky with our SHiP experiment, and if we detect hidden particles, it would be a major discovery making it possible to answer many fundamental questions of nature.

    What are the chances of you “recording” this rare event?

    Andrei Golutvin: I’ll reply with the help of the figures. To see one rare signal, I have to gather 1020 protons during the SHiP experiment and to land them on the target. Available technology will only allow this in five or so years using CERN particle accelerators.

    Of course, we hope to see at least one signal event. After that, everything will depend on the background. We will be unable to draw any conclusions if the background is just another event. If the background proves smaller than one-tenth of the event, we would boost the sensitivity of all similar earlier experiments tens of thousands of times over.

    And what if no event is found in five years? Will you dismiss all theories?

    Andrei Golutvin: Smart theorists always invent theories that cannot be completely verified through experiments, and some free play always remains … However, the SHiP experiment will be able to seriously limit remaining probabilities for a very large class of models being discussed today.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Developing Ultra-Sensitive Drug-Detection System
    Russian Scientists Developing Device for Storing Data for Ever and Aye
    Russian Scientists Claim 'Space Grown' Cure For Cancer Ready for Human Trials
    Russian Scientists Can Tell How Much Stress You Have From Your Hair
    Tags:
    quarks, dark matter, science, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), CERN, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok