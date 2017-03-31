Ex-NATO Chief Thinks Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis May Be Expanded

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The former NATO chief stated that the United States has not dismissed the idea of enhancing sanctions against Moscow.

"I also think, based on conversations in this city [Washington, DC], that is on the table." Rasmussen said. "Whether it will be decided, it will very much depend on the Russian behavior."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions placed against Russia have led to the degradation of international relations and law, adding that joint efforts on the part of both Moscow and the West can be made to improve the situation

© AFP 2017/ ANATOLII STEPANOV Possible Relief of US Anti-Russia Sanctions to Split West Over Ukraine - German Lawmaker

US-Russian relations soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States imposed sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of its residents decided to reunify with Russia.

Washington and its allies have accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs. The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the US allegations of interference in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

The latest round of US anti-Russia sanctions was introduced in December 2016, with the Obama administration claiming that Russia allegedly influenced the US presidential elections, something that Moscow has repeatedly denied.