09:07 GMT +316 March 2017
    A scene from the Swan Lake opera. The gala concert dedicated to the 225th anniversary of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia.

    Dance Company ‘Russian Seasons’ to Perform for IMF Mission in Washington

    © Sputnik/ Yuryi Abramochkin
    Moscow’s State ensemble of dance Russian Seasons will perform in Washington on Thursday for the Russian mission in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, the company’s Artistic Director and Choreographer Nikolai Androsov told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Androsov said the ensemble will perform in the framework of its US biannual tour with the program known and loved worldwide.

    "This year’s tour is very special, because we have brought one of our best programs ‘Celebration of the World Dance’ consisting of dances of different countries,” Androsov said. “On Thursday, we will perform at the IMF for the Russian mission."

    The performance at the IMF was organized with the support of the Russian Cultural Center and follows several shows across the country.

    "This is the first time we cooperated with the Russian Cultural Center. When they offered us to come, we gladly accepted an invitation. It is always an honor and pleasure to perform for our compatriots," Androsov said.

    The director noted that the ensemble performed with this program in more than 60 countries, including in the United States, France, Italy, Japan, Sweden, and Poland.

    Mariinsky Ballet
    © Photo: Kennedy Center
    Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet Returns to Washington for 15th Time
    Androsov added that while the 25-year-old ensemble showed "Celebration of the World Dance" about seven times in the United States since the very first tour in 1995, the program has overall been changed and improved.

    “We always change and improve the performances within the program. While keeping some parts of the program, we change others. This time, half of the program is comprised of new performances,” he explained.

    The audience will be treated to the eccentric dance on skis as well as to the national dances of different countries.

    “We have been bringing the dance on the skis since our first tour. Everyone asks for it because it is semi- acrobatic and fantastic,” Androsov said. “Other parts of the diverse program include Japanese, Polish, Irish, Russian, Cossack, Ukrainian dances, as well as a tap dance.”

    The 2017 US tour of the Russian Seasons consists of 11 performances, including in the states of Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and New York.

    Mariinsky Ballet
    © Photo: Kennedy Center
    Kennedy Center Expects Mariinsky Ballet Back Next Season - Dance Programming Director
    “We have been received very warmly everywhere,” Androsov said. “Our positive joyous program is comprised of folk dances reflecting the school of Russian traditional dance. It's festive, bright, and something that the American public likes.”

    The company’s tour will conclude on March 17 with the performance in Westchester, New York.

    In April, the company will be showing Cipollino and the Night Before Christmas in Moscow. The ensemble has also been invited to France to participate in big events devoted to the folk dance and the New Year. Besides, the ensemble is working on other shows in Germany and France.

