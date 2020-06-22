What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII

According to the poll, 69% of US citizens were either unaware of what 8 May marks or gave an incorrect answer to the question. Nearly one in ten Americans believes that the US fought Russia in WWII, while 5% of respondents said that China was an enemy.
Some 12% of the respondents failed to answer what the Holocaust was, while 25% gave an incomplete answer. 63% of those surveyed managed to answer the question correctly.
The poll comes ahead of Remembrance Day, which is celebrated on 22 June in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, as well as the Victory Parade in Moscow on 24 June that was rescheduled from 9 May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
