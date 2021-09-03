'Modi's India is Risk for the Entire World', Pakistan National Security Advisor Says

Yusuf was appointed Pakistan's National Security Advisor in the backdrop of the reported back-channel communication with India early this year, resulting in a restoration of the 2003 ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC), the de-facto border between the two nations, in February 2021.

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed W. Yusuf on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government in India for its Hindu mindset.

In a series of tweets, Yusuf said that Modi’s Indiap poses a risk for the entire world and if the world doesn’t wake up to the reality, it will be too late.

He asked the countries, who see India as a partner, to do a basic analysis to compare the Indian government’s mindset and actions of German dictator Adolf Hitler.

I hope the world doesn’t wake up to the reality of Modi’s India as late as it did to the internal policy failures in Afghanistan. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) September 3, 2021

Pakistan kept warning that the military-dominated strategy in Afghanistan was doomed to fail. And we are constantly warning that Modi’s India is a risk for the entire world. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) September 3, 2021

This too will blow up in the face if the world doesn’t acknowledge the fascism of this Hindutva inspired regime. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) September 3, 2021

As uncomfortable as it may be for many who see India as a partner, I encourage everyone to do a basic analysis comparing the Indian government’s mindset and actions with Hitler’s. Unfortunately, it’s all too apparent. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) September 3, 2021

In July, Yusuf in an interview with an Indian media outlet had stated that India must reverse its “unilateral and illegal decision” of 5 August in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for talks between the two countries to resume.

On 5 August 2019, the Indian parliament abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir state and made it federally administered union territory. The Modi-led government also separated the Ladakh region from the state, making it another union territory.

Elaborating on the offer from India to hold talks, the national security advisor said Islamabad had clearly communicated to India that it must halt demographic change in J&K and ensure the protection of Kashmiri identity and give Kashmiris their rights before any dialogue or talks can take place.