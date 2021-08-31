Register
07:28 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army soldiers prepare to conduct security checks near the Pakistan border at Combat Outpost Dand Patan in Afghanistan's Paktya province (File)

    'Why Not India?' Pakistan Faces Backlash From Islamists for Temporarily Hosting US Troops

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083757024_0:103:1281:823_1200x675_80_0_0_92a9a4b86f2d71be3d2019a644c5d51c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108311083756463-why-not-india-pakistan-faces-backlash-from-islamists-for-temporarily-hosting-us-troops/

    The Pentagon has announced an end to the US military presence in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years there, as the last American troops departed Afghan soil. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later said that the US would continue to coordinate with the Taliban* on the evacuation of Afghans and any American citizens left behind.

    The Pakistani government has come under fire from a leading Islamist outfit and other observers for agreeing to host American troops transiting the nation after their withdrawal from neighbouring Afghanistan.

    In a series of tweets in Urdu, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) chief Siraj ul Haq wondered as to why India wasn't the one to host the exiting American troops.

    "India is America's strategic partner in the region. Why didn't the United States get this facility from there? To date, the US president has not considered it appropriate to talk to the Pakistani leadership…", Haq stated on 29 August.

    "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently spoken to his Indian counterparts more often than the Pakistani leadership", he added.

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
    ‘Absolutely Not’: Imran Khan Swats Down CIA Request to Use Pakistani Bases for Afghanistan Ops
    The JeI chief also demanded further details about these US troops and other foreigners being hosted by Islamabad, as he feared that they may pose a "national security threat".

    Haq's concerns are being echoed by Pakistani social media users, who took the opportunity to remind Prime Minister Imran Khan of his pledge to not allow US bases in the country once the coalition forces concluded the troop withdrawal process.

    "Absolutely not… There's no way we are going to allow any bases or any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not", the Pakistani prime minister told HBO Axios in June, when responding to a question if he would allow the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to use Pakistani bases to conduct counter-terror operations in Afghanistan.

    ​The mounting domestic criticism has prompted Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to issue a clarification that the US troops lodged in hotels in Islamabad are in the country on transit visas and there were no plans to host them permanently. 

    The Dawn cited Ahmad as saying on Tuesday that the "foreigners" staying in the country had been issued 21-30 day visas. The Pakistani federal minister also rejected criticism that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government had readily agreed to host American troops due to pressure from Washington, DC.

    Pakistani authorities on 26 August called upon border management personnel to issue transit visas for non-Afghan foreigners leaving Afghanistan, merely hours after the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport left 13 US soldiers and hundreds of Afghans dead. The attack has been claimed by the Daesh-K* terrorist group.

    In a separate directive issued by the district authorities in Islamabad, officials instructed all hotels in the capital city to stop accepting bookings for the next three weeks starting 28 August to accommodate Afghan evacuees transiting Pakistan.

     

    *The Taliban and Daesh-K are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    US Congressman Urges Deployment of 'Quick Reaction Force' in India to Counter 'Worst' of Taliban
    US Left Scrambling For Military Base Near Afghanistan as Pakistan Denies Access to Land
    Taliban Says 'This Victory Belongs to Us All' After American Withdrawal
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, US, Pakistan, Imran Khan, Taliban, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse