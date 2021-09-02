India: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Gov’t as ‘Mystery Fever’ Claims Over 100 Lives

While a "mystery fever" continues to wreak havoc across several districts om Uttar Pradesh, India’s main opposition party has slammed the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over poor health infrastructure.
Sharing a news clip on Twitter, Congress general secretary and the party’s state in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote in Hindi:
“The news of the death of 100 people including children due to fever in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and many other places in UP is worrying. The UP government has still not taken any concrete steps to strengthen the health infrastructure. Look at the condition of hospitals. Is this your 'Number 1' facility for treatment?”
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 2, 2021
Most of the deaths have been reported in the Firozabad district in the state. Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath visited the Firozabad district hospital on Tuesday. He has set up an inquiry to look into the deaths and reasons behind the spread of this mysterious illness.
A team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also reached Firozabad to take stock of the situation, which has caused widespread concern.
