Register
12:25 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The new Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath greets media as he arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 21, 2017

    Yogi Adityanath is the People’s Choice, Says Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107106/31/1071063101_0:239:4206:2605_1200x675_80_0_0_cf660da8725140289884fac2ab5e8d43.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108111083569129-yogi-adityanath-is-the-peoples-choice-says-uttar-pradesh-cabinet-minister/

    The opposition parties in India's state of Uttar Pradesh have accused the BJP-led government and its chief Yogi Adityanath of not paying sugarcane farmers, failing to provide jobs, and dividing voters by bringing in laws to prevent so-called 'Love Jihad' and population growth.

    Forecasting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will comfortably win the forthcoming state elections, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Rana rejected the allegations levelled against his government by the opposition. While talking to Sputnik he said that Yogi Adityanath's government has worked to improve the state's financial condition. He also spoke about issues such as payment for sugarcane farmers, how the state government handled the COVID-19 crisis, and other issues.

    Sputnik: Opposition parties have been lambasting the government for not paying sugarcane farmers. How would you like to counter them?

    Suresh Rana: Uttar Pradesh's government, after coming to power in the state in 2017, has focused on payment for the sugarcane farmers. From 2017 until now, our government has paid $21 billion (INR1.4 trillion) to the sugarcane farmers whereas the Samajwadi Party government paid only $14 billion (INR950 billion) while they were in power between 2012 and 2017. A payment of $1.8 billion (INR120 billion) which was still owed by the Samajwadi Party has also been made by the Yogi Adityanath government. For this present year we have also made more than 75 percent of the payments to the farmers.

    Indian voters wait in a queue for their turn to vote at a polling station in the Naini area on the outskirts of Allahabad during the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections on February 23, 2017
    © AFP 2021 / SANJAY KANOJIA
    Political Parties Fighting for Hindu Votes in India's Uttar Pradesh Ahead of State Polls
    The federal and state governments have been working together to ensure timely payment of the farmers.

    Apart from this, the bio-fuel policy introduced by Prime Minister Modi has also helped sugarcane farmers to receive payments promptly. Uttar Pradesh is the first state where more than 55 sugar mills are producing ethanol from B Heavy Molasses and has become the largest producer of ethanol in the four-and-a-half years the BJP government has been in power.

    The fact that sugarcane farmers in the state are prospering can be seen by how much more land is being cultivated. In 2017, the cultivation area of sugarcane was 2 million hectares - that has now increased to 2.8 million hectares. This proves that farmers are happy with the policies of the state government which is motivating them to grow more sugarcane.

    Sputnik: Sugar mills have also been reeling under the crisis. What is the government doing to revive them?

    Suresh Rana: To revive the sugar mills and ensure that sugarcane farmers get an adequate price for their produce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the import duty on sugar to 100 percent. During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the import duty was only 15 percent and all the stakeholders were demanding an increase in import duty.

    As well as this, for the first time since independence we fixed the minimum selling price of sugar in the country to $39 (INR2,900) per quintal [100kg] which has been further increased to $41 (INR3,100) per quintal. This proved extremely beneficial to the farmers as the minimum selling price of sugar in the international market was only around $29 (INR2,200) per quintal.

    During the government of former state chiefs, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, around 30 sugar mills closed and 21 were sold. Our government has not only revived the sugar mills but also enhanced their capacity. More than six new sugar mills have been established and the capacity of over 18 sugar mills has been increased by the BJP government.

    In addition, our government has also started providing licences to the crushers - where chemical-free and physically extracted sugar from liquid jaggery is produced - which shut down because of the misguided policies of previous governments. In only two years our government has issued new licences to 200 crushers in the state and we are preparing to provide 400 more.

    This has not only helped the sugarcane farmers to reach an alternative market but also the youth of villages in getting jobs. With the investment of $135 million (INR9 billion) to start new crushers, we have been able to provide employment to around 55,000 people in rural areas.

    Sputnik: What will be the party's strategy for the forthcoming state elections?

    Suresh Rana: The BJP will fight the election on the government's record within the state. Voters know what has been achieved by Prime Minister Modi in the country and chief Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh state, so they will vote for us. We will fight under the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Development). The results of bi-elections and recently held rural body polls have proved that the BJP will return to power in the state - and with a full majority.

    Sputnik: How will you respond to accusations from the Samajwadi Party that the Yogi government is polarising the voters on communal lines by introducing laws on 'Love Jihad' and population control?

    Suresh Rana: They had the same thought about the Triple Talaq (instant divorce) law but it attracted massive support from women in the Muslim community. The BJP wants every citizen - irrespective of caste, creed, or religion - to be able to enjoy access to justice and the 'Love Jihad' law is for that only. No girl from any community should be misled or threatened for religious conversion.

    An Indian Hindu holy man shouts slogans during a meeting organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad or the World Hindu Council at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna during the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Top Hindu Group Opposes Draft Population Control Bill in India’s Uttar Pradesh
    The population control law has been proposed so that people of the country can use the available resources in a better way. It is very important to control the population so that the overall development of the country can be carried out as planned.

    Sputnik: There was a rumour that Yogi Adityanath might be replaced as state chief. Is the party willing to change the state chief after the polls?

    Suresh Rana: Recently, I had a meeting with rural leaders where more than 30 percent of whom were representatives of Muslim communities, and they said that they want to work like Yogi and Modi which proves that the development model of both the leaders is accepted across the country. Yogi Adityanath is motivated by Prime Minister Modi and people across the political parties in the country want to become like them. He is the people’s choice in Uttar Pradesh.

    Related:

    PM Modi, One of the Most Followed Politicians in the World, Crosses 70 Million Twitter Followers
    Political Parties Fighting for Hindu Votes in India's Uttar Pradesh Ahead of State Polls
    Will Yogi Adityanath Fight Back After Supreme Court Allowed Indians to Seek COVID Help Via Twitter?
    Tags:
    India, Indians, Indians, politics, Politics, politics, politics, Politics, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, elections, elections, elections, Elections, elections, elections, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse