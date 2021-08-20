Police Complaints Filed Against Actress Swara Bhasker for Comparing Taliban With 'Hindutva Terror'

The actress has been facing flak for her controversial tweet equating Taliban* terror with 'Hindutva terror', the term used to describe the violent activity of fringe Hindu groups, at times in the name of Hindu culture. 'Hindutva' is an Indian ideology defining Hindu religion, values, culture, and way of life.

Around 14 police complaints have been filed against actress Swara Bhasker, who has been accused of describing the Hindu religion as a terrorist organisation and promoting enmity between several groups on religious grounds.

With the hashtag #ArrestSwaraBhasker, netizens, social activists and advocates have taken to Twitter demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress-turned-activist Swara Bhasker for comparing Taliban terror with 'Hindutva terror' on social media.

On 17 August, Swara took to social media and remarked:

We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. &

We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror!

Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021​

Her tweet has sparked a social media uproar, as netizens are calling her anti-nationalist and Hinduphobic and accusing her of hurting the sentiments of Hindu people.

Social activist Barkha Trehan filed a police complaint against Bhasker on 18 August, saying Swara is "carrying a criminal mindset, malafide intention towards Hindus and has tried to create ill-will and rift about Hindus in the minds of people from other religion by portraying Hindu religion as a terrorist religion without any truth attached to it".

We will not allow Swara Bhaskar to get away this time. She will have to pay for hurting Hindu sentiments.#ComplaintFiled #eFIR pic.twitter.com/nynT4b14jZ — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) August 19, 2021

​Advocate Ashutosh Dubey at the Bombay High Court took to social media and revealed that he has filed a complaint against Swara with Mumbai Police and the Cyber Palghar Police demanding an investigation and appropriate action against her.

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey at the Bombay High Court took to social media and revealed that he has filed a complaint against Swara with Mumbai Police and the Cyber Palghar Police demanding an investigation and appropriate action against her. Several other netizens flood social media slamming the actress for defaming Hindu religion, making false allegations, spreading hatred and hurting ideological sentiments.

​On 15 August, the Taliban took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, taking control of the country, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing on Sunday night. The collapse of the government has triggered fear and panic among the general public for their safety in the country.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.