India: Pro-Hindu Group Receives Complaints for Barring Muslim Henna Artists Ahead of Festival

Negative sentiment has recently dogged relations between the Hindu and Muslim populations in parts of India. From aggressive slogans raised against Muslims to physical assault - several anti-Muslim hate cases have been reported over the past several days in India. Pro-Hindu groups have reportedly been known to commit such acts.

The pro-Hindu group Kranti Sena has found itself in legal difficulties after its members decided to lobby the markets in a city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, to ensure that no "male henna artist" from the Muslim community could be employed by Hindu women.

"A complaint was lodged with the Nai Mandi police station last night, that this group was pressuring market traders. Investigations have been opened and arrests will be made if necessary. There was no physical violence reported," Himanshu Gaurav, a police official from the Nai Mandi station told Sputnik.

What Happened

In Muzaffarnagar, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, during preparations for Teej (one of the many Hindu festivals celebrated by women), members of Kranti Sena went from market to market to "ensure" that only Hindu henna artists are employed to apply henna to the hands of Hindu women getting ready for the celebrations.

As part of the fun, married women fast and pray for the wellbeing of their husbands. Customarily, married Hindu women of all ages dress up like brides and apply henna to their hands.

In a video statement circulating on Twitter, senior members of Kranti Sena can be heard confirming that it is their intention to bar Muslims from being any part of their festivities.

​"The Kranti Sena had announced that male Muslim henna artists would not be allowed to apply 'mehendi' to Hindu women. To ensure this, we visited the markets and shops of the Nai Mandi area and made sure no Muslim boy was applying henna to Hindu women," the Kranti Sena member can be heard saying in Hindi.

"Only Hindu henna artists were at work. There have been cases where Muslim boys working in saloons have trapped Hindu girls in affairs. That's why we are opposing this," he adds.

In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Kranti Sena, a right wing outfit went on a checking drive to ensure no Muslim applies "Mehandi" to women on Teej. pic.twitter.com/nSOMeWG9bN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 11, 2021

The incident is being criticised on social media in India, with several Indians - including from the Muslim community - noting the rise of hate crimes in the nation.

For instance, recently, Delhi has remained a hub of Hindu-Muslim tensions after aggressive slogans were chanted against the Muslim community.

Hindu groups had been opposing the building of a Haj House in the Dwarka area of Delhi since last week to accommodate Muslim pilgrims before they head off to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, for the annual Islamic pilgrimage known as the Haj.

During the protest, anti-Muslim slogans, such as "Muslims will be cut into pieces", were raised at Delhi's famous protest site Jantar Mantar. The police are investigating the matter.