Register
16:02 GMT12 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brides show henna art on their palms as they pose for photographs during a Muslim mass marriage in Ahmadabad, India on Sunday, 21 March 2010.

    India: Pro-Hindu Group Receives Complaints for Barring Muslim Henna Artists Ahead of Festival

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083590622_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_cf82651d7db65862a5510530599f6574.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108121083589136-india-pro-hindu-group-receives-complaints-for-barring-muslim-henna-artists-ahead-of-festival/

    Negative sentiment has recently dogged relations between the Hindu and Muslim populations in parts of India. From aggressive slogans raised against Muslims to physical assault - several anti-Muslim hate cases have been reported over the past several days in India. Pro-Hindu groups have reportedly been known to commit such acts.

    The pro-Hindu group Kranti Sena has found itself in legal difficulties after its members decided to lobby the markets in a city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, to ensure that no "male henna artist" from the Muslim community could be employed by Hindu women. 

    "A complaint was lodged with the Nai Mandi police station last night, that this group was pressuring market traders. Investigations have been opened and arrests will be made if necessary. There was no physical violence reported," Himanshu Gaurav, a police official from the Nai Mandi station told Sputnik. 

    What Happened

    Asaduddin Owaisi
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Littleowaisi (talk) (Uploads) / Asaduddin Owaisi
    Indian MP Raises Security Worries as 'Muslims Will be Cut Into Pieces' Threats Appear
    In Muzaffarnagar, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, during preparations for Teej (one of the many Hindu festivals celebrated by women), members of Kranti Sena went from market to market to "ensure" that only Hindu henna artists are employed to apply henna to the hands of Hindu women getting ready for the celebrations. 

    As part of the fun, married women fast and pray for the wellbeing of their husbands. Customarily, married Hindu women of all ages dress up like brides and apply henna to their hands. 

    In a video statement circulating on Twitter, senior members of Kranti Sena can be heard confirming that it is their intention to bar Muslims from being any part of their festivities. 

    ​"The Kranti Sena had announced that male Muslim henna artists would not be allowed to apply 'mehendi' to Hindu women. To ensure this, we visited the markets and shops of the Nai Mandi area and made sure no Muslim boy was applying henna to Hindu women," the Kranti Sena member can be heard saying in Hindi. 

    "Only Hindu henna artists were at work. There have been cases where Muslim boys working in saloons have trapped Hindu girls in affairs. That's why we are opposing this," he adds. 

    The incident is being criticised on social media in India, with several Indians - including from the Muslim community - noting the rise of hate crimes in the nation. 

    For instance, recently, Delhi has remained a hub of Hindu-Muslim tensions after aggressive slogans were chanted against the Muslim community.

    Handcuffs
    © CC0
    Ex-BJP Spokesperon Among Five Detained for Allegedly Raising Anti-Muslim Slogans in Delhi
    Hindu groups had been opposing the building of a Haj House in the Dwarka area of Delhi since last week to accommodate Muslim pilgrims before they head off to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, for the annual Islamic pilgrimage known as the Haj.

    During the protest, anti-Muslim slogans, such as "Muslims will be cut into pieces", were raised at Delhi's famous protest site Jantar Mantar. The police are investigating the matter.

    Tags:
    India, Indians, Muslims, Muslims, Muslims, Hindus, Hinduism, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse