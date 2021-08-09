Drunk Indian Man Dies After Biting Snake in Revenge Attack

In a bizarre incident in the Indian state of Bihar on Sunday, a 65-year-old man named Rama Mahto, who had been bitten by a snake, got his immediate revenge on the reptile by biting it back. However, the snake bit Mahto more than 10 times on his face as he was chewing it and 12 hours later on Monday morning, the man, who was a resident of Munger district, died.
"According to a relation of the deceased, Mahto, the baby snake (species: common krait) had bitten him on his leg. This had caused him to become furious, so he grabbed the snake and chewed it in an attempt to exact revenge," the police told local reporters.
"While chewing the baby snake, Mahto was bitten more than 10 times on his face," the official added.
Family members wanted to take Mahto to the hospital for treatment, but he refused and told his relatives that it was a baby snake and would not be poisonous, the official further explained.
In 2016, Bihar state chief Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption, making it a dry state. But according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20, 15.5 percent of all men who are older than 15 in the state have consumed alcohol.
