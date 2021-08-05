Pakistan Accuses India of Erasing Kashmir's Unique Identity, Making Demographic Changes

Pakistan has consistently criticised the Indian Parliament's move in 2019 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India and bifurcate the State into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Prime Minister Khan has launched an all-out campaign against India at all possible forums.

As India is celebrating the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani President Arif Alvi has slammed Delhi for what he described as attempts at "forced demographic change".

In a series of tweets on Thursday, President Alvi said that "India, despite its heinous attempts at forced demographic change & erasing the unique identity of Kashmiris, has failed."

“It will continue to fail in denting the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for rights as it has in past 74 yrs,” he said in one of his tweets.

On Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistan salutes Kashmiris for their sacrifices in their just struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the international community

Despite two years of military siege & repeated oppression, and denial of fundamental rights, the will — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 5, 2021

of people of Kashmir for freedom remains undaunted. India, despite its henious attempts at forced demographic change & erasing unique identity of Kashmiris, has failed. It will continue to fail in denting the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for rights as it has in past 74 yrs. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 5, 2021

Pakistan, its government and all its people stand solidly shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters untill the day they achieve their legitimate goal of self-determination guaranteed and promised under UNSC resolutions, which is the dream of every Kashmiri. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 5, 2021

I call upon international community to do right by the Kashmiris & live up to its own commitments under UNSC resolutions & pressurize India to undo its illegal & unilateral actions of 5th August, 2019 & give the people of Kashmir the right to choose their future for themselves. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 5, 2021

​On 5 August, 2019, the Indian Parliament made Jammu and Kashmir state a federally administered territory of the country and made its Ladakh region a separate Union Territory.

Pakistan is set to observe "Youm-e-Istehsal" on Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the two-year anniversary of the revocation of the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

A host of events have been arranged in order to denounce India's unilateral actions against the Kashmiri people.

President Alvi will also lead a solidarity march in Islamabad. Similar events will be organised in other big cities too.

The participants of the march will wear black armbands and carry the flags of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. A moment of silence is to be observed across the country.

On this occasion, the Pakistan Army also tweeted against the scrapping of Article 370 through its media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Continuation of inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws are perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K that imperil regional security. (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 5, 2021

...Resolution of #Kashmir dispute as per #UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region”#COAS. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 5, 2021

Despite criticism from Pakistan, a lot of Twitter users in India are lauding the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 5, #JammuAndKashmir celebrates a historic day when, in 2019, Article 370 & 35 A were abrogated..

New era of progress, development, equality & peace begun and separatists & half Separatists, keeping Kashmir in disarray, lost all roots in #NayaKashmir#KashmirForTiranga pic.twitter.com/2SWaWojy5P — Mehulmashru@gmali.com (@Mehulmashrugma1) August 5, 2021

On August 5, #JammuAndKashmir celebrates a historic day of equality when in 2019, with abrogation of Article 370 & 35 A, a system was uprooted that kept people of J&K away from their constitutional rights.#KashmirForTiranga #NayaKashmir — Nusrat Baig (@NusratBaig7) August 5, 2021