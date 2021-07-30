'Less Brainy Snatch Jobs': Row Erupts Over Indian Minister's 'Racist' Comment About Natives of Bihar

Bihar, which is India's third most populous state, is also among the country's most impoverished regions. As Bihar lacks sufficient employment opportunities, many people migrate to different parts of the country for jobs, often being subjected to racial abuse from locals.

A state minister in India's Tamil Nadu has stoked a political row since saying that people from Bihar are less intelligent than Tamils, who are being robbed of their jobs in the own state.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav as railways minister had packed the railways with Biharis, especially at lower-level jobs, even though Biharis were less brainy than Tamils", Tamil Nadu State Minister K. N. Nehru alleged.

Yadav, a popular Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, has served as both the state chief of Bihar and India's railway minister (2004-2009).

"Bihar students are not brainer than us. Still Bihar men 4000 are working in Tiruchy Ponmalai Railways, that is because when Lallu Prasad was minister he made them copy in railway exams, that is why they are in all railway gates"



After a video clip of the state minister's comment went viral, many people were infuriated by his remarks and took to Twitter to vent as well as make the hashtag #proudbihari trend.

Both the Bengali and the Tamilian needed a Bihari to win elections.



Tera khoon kab khaulega @PrashantKishor? https://t.co/WfimG3ua5c — Abhishek Dwivedi (@Rezang_La) July 29, 2021

​Notably, Prashant Kishor, a political strategist for Nehru's party in the last state assembly elections (April 2021), is also from Bihar.



The way people stereotype many people based on their birth place, religion, caste, gotra, social status is amazing.



And then they cry for united India and going back to era of Bharat.



Without Respect for each individual not gonna happen ! #ProudBihari — The Conspiracy Office 🇮🇳 (@Aatish96793154) July 29, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 may be he is frustrated to see Bihari IAS IPS everywhere .#ProudBihari — Vishnu Pathak (@vishnu_pathak_) July 29, 2021

#Bihar #proudbihari

Every states of India has gone against country.But Bihari never went against the country.Even if Thackeray killed them in Mumbai. Even if racial comments were made on them,they stil keep quiet @mahakalbhaktMP @pawandictator @nishikant_dubey @ManojTiwariMP — M. Dutta🇮🇳🕉️ (@murari2004) July 29, 2021

​Politicians across party lines are also criticising Tamil Nadu State Minister Nehru for his insensitive remark.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari said that he's a "proud Bihari" and is not afraid to take any risks, noting the abuse levelled at his community is unacceptable and condemnable.

Earlier this week, BJP politician Nishikant Dubey alleged in a tweet in Hindi that Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra too racially abused him for coming from Bihar.