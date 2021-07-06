Flood Situation in India's Bihar Worsens, Causing Deaths, Migration, and Property Damage - Videos

This year, the monsoon season arrived slightly earlier than usual in some parts of India. While urban regions like Mumbai that are situated near water bodies are facing power cuts and road blockages due to rising water, rural Indians living near rivers are losing their lives, livelihoods, and homes.

Several villages in India's Bihar state have been flooded due to heavy monsoons, disrupting the normal lives of local people. At least 21 people have lost their lives in the rain and flood-related situation, including lightning strikes, media reported.

So far, Bihar's administration has not set up relief camps for villagers who have been compelled to leave their homes, residents have told local media.

Talking to Sputnik, police officer Rajiv Rajak of Bihar's Lauriya district said that while the flooding of river-side regions in the state is not uncommon during monsoons, this year the rains arrived early and people were unprepared.

Heart-wrenching pictures from Bihar have been appearing on social media. People can be seen helping others carry injured people on stretchers to safer locations. Visuals of rural dwellers carrying valuables from their damaged houses in waist-deep waters have also appeared online.

Help each other in every possible way... pic.twitter.com/PHHKd41lJi — Sudhanshu Singh (@SudhanshuSME) July 5, 2021

Homes and lives of people of #Champaran are devastated in the recent #floods in #Bihar. Many other parts of eastern India have suffered in floods and #cyclones in the past one year. We are all citizens of India. What can we do to stand with them?



We are there.. Need you too.. pic.twitter.com/3ydXcDQIrk — GOONJ (@goonj) July 1, 2021

@aimim_national Bihar President @Akhtaruliman5 sb visited river cutting edges of in Amour Assembly. We demand immediate bolder embankment from @BiharDMD & we request @officecmbihar to take Seemanchal flood issues in priority. We demand implementation of Mahananda Basin Project pic.twitter.com/V4rBVY9N2R — Aadil Hasan Adv (@AadilHasanAdv1) June 30, 2021

​Security personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local police officials are patrolling the flooded regions to help people and animals in need.

Officials from the Water Resource Department (WRD) under the Bihar state government have been providing assistance and relief materials to people.

They move around with flood-fighting materials to take immediate corrective measures as and when required.@officecmbihar @SanjayJhaBihar @sanjeev_hans97 @IPRD_Bihar @Saran_dm @nildeoreIAS pic.twitter.com/r2dOaQmEI2 — Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar (@WRD_Bihar) June 28, 2021

Bihar is currently governed by a coalition of two parties - the regional Janata Dal United (JDU) and the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

State officials including, Bihar chief Nitish Kumar, have been monitoring the flood situation and a disaster relief package for affected people is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The agricultural state located in eastern India houses the country's third largest population of around 125 million people, as per the survey site Populationu.com.