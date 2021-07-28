Floods in India: Death Toll in Maharashtra State Crosses 200 Mark, Heavy Rain Alert Issued

The monsoon season in India during the months of June-September is known for the notorious spells of rain.

At least 209 people have died in 13 districts of India's Maharashtra state due to heavy rain, officials have confirmed. The Raigad district, located approximately 100 km from the state capital Mumbai, has recorded 95 deaths following three consecutive landslides.

The grave situation has prompted the state government to review the damage in 1,043 villages.

So far, around 434,185 people have been evacuated from eight low-lying districts in the western region of the state and 34 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are now engaged in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more precipitation for the rain-battered region of Maharashtra over the next three days.

As per reports, the consistent week-long rainfall has caused reservoirs located in the Krishna and Bhima River basins to overflow, triggering floods. The water level in the Krishna river is currently at 51 feet, way over the danger mark of 45 feet.

Drone visuals: This is how submerged Kolhapur looked after floods today. NH4 Pune-Bangalore highway is badly impacted. More than 40,000 people evacuated. Adjoining districts of Sangli, Satara and Ratnagiri also worst affected. After 2019, western maharashtra flooded again. pic.twitter.com/ewZjhDXJpV — Ritvick Bhalekar (@ritvick_ab) July 24, 2021​

The country's federal Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday informed Parliament that the government has approved $94 million of relief for affected farmers.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.



The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

"The state government is willing to shift the people living in flood sensitive areas to safer destinations. Along with land, all basic amenities can be provided. But the question is will people give consent," said Deputy State Chief Ajit Pawar during his tour of the flood-ravaged region.

The state's Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray blamed climate change for the floods. He wrote, "It's about time that we recognise that this is no longer urban flooding due to crumbling infrastructure. Even as cities upgrade their stormwater drains and pumping stations, the amount of rainfall in a smaller cycle is something that is beyond the grasp of any urban planner today."