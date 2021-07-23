Monsoon Spells Disaster for Parts of India as Floods, Landslides Force Evacuation - Videos

In the early hours of Friday, over 100 stranded people were evacuated to safer regions in the Indian state of Telangana by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Excessive rainfall led to floods following landslides in the low-lying regions of the southern Indian state.
The situation in Telangana's Nirmal is particularly horrifying, with incessant rains submerging vehicles in water-logged roads. Videos from the region also show that people have begun fishing on the flooded roads in the district. Over a 1,000 people have been evacuated from there alone in recent days.
A man heading home with his catch. #Nirmal pic.twitter.com/5bl2ZpSQpP— Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) July 22, 2021
Present situation nirmal@balaji25_t @Hyderabadrains @VizagWeather247 @Rajani_Weather pic.twitter.com/KT1HWCRpPQ— rajgopalmutyapwar (@rajgopalmutyap1) July 22, 2021
Meanwhile, heavy rains have disrupted everyday lives in several cities, including Mumbai, in the western state of Maharashtra.
In recent days, dozens of deaths have been reported from several regions of Maharashtra due to monsoon-related incidents. The exact death toll remains unclear as the figures continue to increase.
Not only are the rains hindering electricity supplies in the state, but they are also causing damage to property in many districts.
In one such instance of rainfall destroying old or poorly constructed properties on Friday, a building collapsed in the Govandi area of Mumbai, killing at least seven people and injuring more, the media reported. A rescue operation has been launched as more people are feared dead or trapped.
#Maharashtra: Amid heavy rainfall, building collapse in #Mumbai Govandi, rescue operations on— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 23, 2021
(NDTV Video)#Monsoon pic.twitter.com/Rpv3jjqyQs
Landslides, flooding of the streets, and intense lightning have been reported from various regions of the state, including Raigad, Chiplun, and Ratnagiri.
Train services around Maharashtra have also been disrupted due to the situation.
#NDRF team evacuates locals of Kohlapur's Chikhali village to a safer location. The area was flooded due to heavy overnight rain@NDRFHQ#Flood #Maharashtra #RescueOperation #Moonsoon pic.twitter.com/076HFTclyb— Divya Nebhnani (@nebhnani_divya) July 23, 2021
Read somewhere, it may not rain today in #Mumbai and you can reach office easily and now it's exactly opposite 😉 #MumbaiRains#MumbaiRainUpdate pic.twitter.com/8Ax3Iuq0Uh— CS Jigar Shah (@FCSJigarShah) July 23, 2021
Rain Batters Maharashtra's Konkan, 6,000 Train Passengers Stranded— prideof Gujjar (@GujjarPrideof) July 23, 2021
Visuals of waterlogged streets, submerged cars and struggling people emerged from the state as the downpour continued.#mumbairain #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Z1vB3bz1lw
Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray has since sought the help of the Indian Army to assist people stuck in the flooded regions.
The monsoon rains this year have also been lashing regions around the national capital Delhi. The heavily populated national capital region (NCR) has been battling water-logged roads in some places for days now.
#DelhiRain visuals from South Delhi, waterlogged roads in National capital. Heavy and continuous rain is the reason. Machinery working on it. pic.twitter.com/g5MsWmq2vH— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) July 19, 2021
Earlier this month, parts of the state of Bihar also witnessed heavy downpours that led the security forces to evacuate people from many villages to safer places.
All comments
Show new comments (0)