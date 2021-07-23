Monsoon Spells Disaster for Parts of India as Floods, Landslides Force Evacuation - Videos

Earlier this month, the monsoon season arrived in India bringing rain showers to most parts of the country. In some states, the downpours have been particularly intense, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts in these regions.

In the early hours of Friday, over 100 stranded people were evacuated to safer regions in the Indian state of Telangana by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Excessive rainfall led to floods following landslides in the low-lying regions of the southern Indian state.

The situation in Telangana's Nirmal is particularly horrifying, with incessant rains submerging vehicles in water-logged roads. Videos from the region also show that people have begun fishing on the flooded roads in the district. Over a 1,000 people have been evacuated from there alone in recent days.

A man heading home with his catch. #Nirmal pic.twitter.com/5bl2ZpSQpP — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) July 22, 2021

​Meanwhile, heavy rains have disrupted everyday lives in several cities, including Mumbai, in the western state of Maharashtra.

In recent days, dozens of deaths have been reported from several regions of Maharashtra due to monsoon-related incidents. The exact death toll remains unclear as the figures continue to increase.

Not only are the rains hindering electricity supplies in the state, but they are also causing damage to property in many districts.

In one such instance of rainfall destroying old or poorly constructed properties on Friday, a building collapsed in the Govandi area of Mumbai, killing at least seven people and injuring more, the media reported. A rescue operation has been launched as more people are feared dead or trapped.

Landslides, flooding of the streets, and intense lightning have been reported from various regions of the state, including Raigad, Chiplun, and Ratnagiri.

Train services around Maharashtra have also been disrupted due to the situation.

Read somewhere, it may not rain today in #Mumbai and you can reach office easily and now it's exactly opposite 😉 #MumbaiRains#MumbaiRainUpdate pic.twitter.com/8Ax3Iuq0Uh — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) July 23, 2021

Rain Batters Maharashtra's Konkan, 6,000 Train Passengers Stranded

Visuals of waterlogged streets, submerged cars and struggling people emerged from the state as the downpour continued.#mumbairain #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Z1vB3bz1lw — prideof Gujjar (@GujjarPrideof) July 23, 2021

Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray has since sought the help of the Indian Army to assist people stuck in the flooded regions.

The monsoon rains this year have also been lashing regions around the national capital Delhi. The heavily populated national capital region (NCR) has been battling water-logged roads in some places for days now.

#DelhiRain visuals from South Delhi, waterlogged roads in National capital. Heavy and continuous rain is the reason. Machinery working on it. pic.twitter.com/g5MsWmq2vH — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) July 19, 2021

​Earlier this month, parts of the state of Bihar also witnessed heavy downpours that led the security forces to evacuate people from many villages to safer places.