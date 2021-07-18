Monsoon Rains Cause Mayhem in Mumbai, 21 Killed Amid Flooding -- Videos

As many as 21 people have lost their lives since yesterday in incidents where homes have collapsed as heavy rains pummelled the financial capital of India, Mumbai.
Rains caused widespread damage, inundating roads and railway tracks and forcing the authorities to suspend train services. The weather department, that has issued high alert and orange level warnings, said that by Sunday morning Mumbai and adjoining areas had been hit with an entire month's rain in just one night. Over 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in less than 6 hours on Saturday night.
According to reports, 17 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area. In another incident, 3 people were killed and 2 others injured when five shanties in Vikhroli area collapsed due to a landslide.
Two persons were reported dead in a wall collapse incident in Bandup area.
The suburban train services on Central and Western railway stations were suspended due to water logging on the tracks.
