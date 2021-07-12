Register
16:11 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Federal Government of India

    Modi Should Amend Constitution to Extend Reservation to More Castes: India's Social Justice Minister

    © Sputnik
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083367207_0:81:1281:801_1200x675_80_0_0_67cbaa4cbbf76d838fc85e1f1e7f75a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107121083345476-modi-should-amend-constitution-to-extend-reservation-to-more-castes-indias-social-justice-minister/

    Republican Party of India President and prominent Dalit Ramdas Athawale is serving as minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the Modi-led federal government of India.

    Athawale recently led his party's protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding a 5 percent reservation quota for Muslims. He spoke to Sputnik about the recent cabinet reshuffle of the Modi government, among other things. 

    Sputnik: How do you view the cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

    Ramdas Athawale: The decision to reshuffle the cabinet in the second year of Modi's second-term as Prime Minister is a visionary decision. Representatives from across the sections and states have been given a place in the new cabinet. It seems to be a balanced Council of Ministers. Until now, several ministers had additional charges due to which they were overburdened.

    With more ministers in the cabinet, the Narendra Modi-led government will work more effectively towards the development of the country.

    Sputnik: Several big names have been dropped and the opposition is accusing that Harsh Vardhan has been made a scapegoat? Don’t you think this will lead to discontent among the leaders?

    Ramdas Athawale: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows its discipline. Everybody abides by the decision taken by the party so there is no question of discontent. The ministers who have not been included in the cabinet served the country for many years. Now, others should also get a chance. So the decision made by the Prime Minister is fair.

    Harsh Vardhan was relentlessly working when the pandemic was wreaking havoc. We need to understand it was very difficult to control the pandemic in a country like India but still, the government managed to do it efficiently.

    As far as allegations of the opposition are concerned, they should take care of their party rather than poking their nose in the matters of the BJP, which follows a democratic process.

    Accusations like the government failed to handle the pandemic are baseless. We agree that Indians have faced difficult times and witnessed the deaths of loved ones but the government was continuously working towards ramping up the health infrastructure.

    On one hand, states like Maharashtra complain about the shortage of vaccines but on the other hand, they claim a record number of vaccinations. So from where did they get the vaccine? The Modi government has provided it. The federal government is distributing the vaccine to every state.

    Therefore, the opposition is raising such issues without any facts.

    Sputnik: It's been said that you have been sidelined by the party. Is this true and will you quit the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government if this happens?

    Ramdas Athawale: All such reports are baseless. The BJP has not sidelined me. Not a single member of Parliament is from the party, still, I have been given a minister of state (junior minister) portfolio. Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusts me and I have huge respect for him. I am satisfied with the portfolio given to me.

    Sputnik: Dalits are still being humiliated by upper caste Hindus in several states. Why has the government failed to provide them security?

    Ramdas Athawale: The federal government is making all efforts to provide security and respect to the Dalits. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was formed and then it was amended also.

    It is true that Dalits are being humiliated but there has been a huge change in the thinking of the people. More than 100,000 inter-caste marriages are happening now.

    However, a few people from the upper caste still believe in casteism. It is not easy for them to see a Dalit progressing. Apart from this, they are also angry with the Dalits because they get the reservation and this is why I had demanded reservation for the economically weaker section of upper caste.

    Demand for reservation from various other castes has been coming up repeatedly. If the court says that reservation can’t be more than 50 percent then the government should consider making amendments in the Constitution.

    If the benefits of reservation are extended to everyone equally, then we can expect that the differences between the upper castes and Dalits can be removed.

    Sputnik: You recently said that had Devendra Fadnavis taken your advice, he would have been the state chief of Maharashtra. What advice did you give him?

    Ramdas Athawale: It was during the 2019 state Assembly elections when the BJP emerged as the largest party in the state and the Shiv Sena was the second largest party while the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress were at number three and four respectively.

    It was difficult for any party to form the government in the state without the support of Shiv Sena. Taking this as an opportunity, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded the state chief post for half of the tenure but the BJP didn’t agree to it as they thought that the NCP and the Congress will not support Shiv Sena.

    However, things didn’t go as per the anticipations of the BJP and the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government under a common minimum programme with Uddhav Thackeray as state chief.

    So, that time I had said that Devendra Fadnavis should have agreed to the demand of Uddhav Thackeray so he would have been the state chief at the moment.

    Sputnik: Do you think Shiv Sena and the BJP can come together again?

    Ramdas Athawale: Not only I but the people of Maharashtra also want that the BJP and Shiv Sena should come together. Shiv Sena’s alliance with the NCP and Congress will never benefit the former.

    A member of Legislative assembly of Shiv Sena Pratap Sarnaik has also written to Uddhav Thackeray to rethink over alliance with the BJP.

    Sputnik: How do you see the seven-year tenure of the Narendra Modi government?

    Ramdas Athawale: Narendra Modi is a responsible and visionary PM. Various schemes like Ujjawala Scheme, under which women even in rural areas got the cooking gas connection, Jan Dhan Yojana, which connected more than 410 million people through the banking system, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister Housing Scheme), and many such schemes have helped the common man.

    The most important thing is that the Modi government has always lived up to its slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Efforts).

    The Congress and other opposition parties have levelled false allegations and spread fake propaganda against the government among Muslims and other communities.

    I am confident that in 2024, the BJP will win more than 350 seats.

    Sputnik: There is a row over the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students in Punjab. The state government has paid 40 percent of the $30 million and said that the rest 60 percent is to be paid by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry. So when will your ministry pay the rest of the amount?

    Ramdas Athawale: We started this Scheduled Caste post-matric scholarship scheme and allocated INR 15,000 crore ($2.3 million) for it. It is true that the federal government provides 60 percent of the funding while the rest is to be paid by the state government.

    Every state government sends the report to the ministry and we release the fund. As far as Punjab is concerned, there were some discrepancies noticed in the scholarship distribution. We had asked the state government to share the report but till now we have not received any report.

    We can’t give the money to those who don’t deserve it.

    Related:

    Congress Parliamentarian Chidambaram Slams India's National Investigative Agency for 'Bogus' Cases
    'Young And Professional': India's New Age Ministers in PM Modi's Council Define a Paradigm Shift
    'It's Time for Image Makeover', Says Expert as Narendra Modi Braces for Cabinet Rejig
    Tags:
    caste, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, coronavirus, COVID-19, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), politics, politics, politics, Politics, Politics, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse