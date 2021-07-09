Register
08:41 GMT09 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tourists in Shikaras, a traditional gondola, cross the Dal Lake as they prepare to leave Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

    Tourists Flocking to India's Himalayan States to be Punished for Over-Crowding Amid Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345146_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a6a1b17a5e560beacf8e09ffc23f1530.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107091083343795-tourists-flocking-to-indias-himalayan-states-to-be-punished-for-over-crowding-amid-pandemic/

    The Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are popular vacation destinations for Indians. In recent days however, these regions have witnessed large crowds of tourists, leading to fears of a COVID outbreak.

    Administrative authorities in India's Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh states have reportedly started imposing fines of up to INR 5,000 ($67 approx.) as well as a week-long jail sentence for anyone found violating COVID protocols. 

    An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021
    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    Indians Flouting Protocols in Markets, Tourist Destinations Despite Looming Fears of 3rd COVID Wave
    Iva Ashish Srivastava, the District Magistrate of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal region, has announced that only 50 people can enter the premises of Mussorie city's famous Kempty Falls at one time.

    Each batch of people can spend no longer than half an hour inside the waterfall region, Shrivastava said while revealing that check-posts are being set up in the region to monitor tourist activities. 

    The decision comes after videos showing several people bathing together in the Kempty Falls, flouting social distancing, emerged online.

    Similarly, the state administration of Himachal Pradesh has warned people of legal consequences if they are found loitering around without masks or found at mass gatherings. 

    ​Activists in the States have also expressed concerns over a sudden rise in pollution and garbage in the regions that reached the mountain states along with the tourists.

    Environmentalist Anoop Nautiyal from Uttarakhand told Sputnik that the travellers are not only bring fears of a COVID outbreak, they also litter and destroy nature. 

    "They come here to enjoy the peace and fresh air that comes with being close to the nature, but they bring along plastic and pollution to the regions. It is heartbreaking to see garbage thrown around. People can at least put dustbins installed around to good use. The authorities must ensure that cleanliness is maintained in the region during these times of tourism influx," Nautial said.  

    ​Many people in India, after having struggled with COVID as well as brutal summers, are heading to the mountains, forests, and beaches for some relief.

    Chairing a high-level meeting on 8 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told his Council of Ministers that watching "people without masks at crowded places is not a pleasant sight". He told the ministers that the photos and videos of people crowding should instil a sense of fear among people.

    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, mountains, Himalayas, tourists, Indians, India, Indiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse