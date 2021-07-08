Register
12:44 GMT08 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oil refinery in India. (File)

    'Big Shock': Aggrieved Investors Approach Court After India's MCX Pegs Oil Contracts in Negative

    © AP Photo
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107081083336069-big-shock-aggrieved-investors-approach-court-after-indias-mcx-pegs-oil-contracts-in-negative/

    When the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) turned negative at nearly -$40 a barrel in April-May of last year, the ripple effects were felt on the Indian exchange, which also pegged the price in the negative. However, under Indian law, no commodity can be traded in the red.

    Nearly a million small-time investors on Wednesday submitted memorandums at the offices of the Multiple Commodities Exchange (MCX) in Mumbai and Delhi (regional office) demanding the reversal of a federal order, seeking a settlement of almost $70 million from them over a negative settlement price on oil contracts.

    "Small-time investors in India have got a big shock. The MCX has cheated us. The crude oil settlement was negative, at -INR 2,884 ($38.58), on 21 April last year. The price of any commodity can't be negative, as per Indian law. There isn't any such provision in MCX's software either", Sanjeev Jain, one of the investors, told Sputnik.

    The MCX, headquartered in Mumbai, is India's oldest listed exchange and conducts online trading of commodities, including gold and crude oil among others. Its bosses report to the federal Finance Ministry.

    According to documents seen by Sputnik, the MCX passed two orders, one on 20 April, which settled the price of crude futures at INR 965 ($14) per barrel for a lot of 100 barrels. The price of commodities is settled every month, as per regulations. The other order, published on 21 April, regulated the "interim" settlement price at 1 INR per barrel, therefore debiting 1 INR from the investors' account.

    However, Jain says that in an "unprecedented" move, the MCX issued another circular (MCXCCL/DDR/086/2020) five hours later on 21 April 2020, which pegged the price of crude futures at -2,884 INR per barrel.

    "On this ground, the brokers debited INR 288,500 ($3,800) from our account per lot without issuing us any contract note. This washed out our total capital and we were put in debt", complains Jain.

    "For the negative settlement, the broker has neither issued a final settlement contract note nor any bill. The broker has also not accounted this loss in his client's profit and loss account", the investor alleges.

    While Jain notes that the price of contracts traded on MCX are linked to those on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), he claims that the Indian exchange was "duty-bound" to provide information to Indian investors about the negative pricing settlement as it was unprecedented under Indian law.

    Also, a key difference between the settlement of contracts by NYMEX and MCX is that the former relies on a delivery contract price while the latter settles it through a non-delivery mechanism (settled in cash and not by delivery).

    "NYMEX and MCX signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), as per which the American exchange must provide information about the possibility of negative pricing. But the executive directors of MCX kept this information confidential under a scheme and didn't prepare the MCX for the fallout of negative pricing", he alleges.

    Jain, along with other complainants, alleges that "only five to six investors" sold their contracts on the MCX before 20 April, which he claims reeks of "collusion" between them and the MCX's directors.

    The aggrieved investors, spread across India, have filed more than a dozen cases across different high courts in the country, including the Delhi and the Mumbai High Court. In response, the MCX and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have approached India's Supreme Court, demanding a stay on all investor petitions and calling for all of the cases to be clubbed and transferred to the Mumbai High Court.

    SEBI is responsible for regulating commodities and share trading in the country.

    The Supreme Court is yet to give its ruling on SEBI and MCX's stay petitions.

    Jain says that the next hearing at the Delhi High Court is scheduled for 12 July. "We don't expect a decision on our complaints yet, because the Supreme Court is yet to rule on the petition by SEBI and MCX," he, however, says.

    Related:

    Indian Stock Markets Tumble as Fears About Poor Health of US Economy Spooks Investors
    Russia, NYMEX agree to form mercantile exchange in Russia -1
    Price of WTI May Futures Again Falls Into Negative Territory on NYMEX
    Tags:
    US, India, oil futures, crude oil, WTI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse