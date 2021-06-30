More Suspected Drone Activities in Jammu Put Indian Security Forces on High Alert

More drones were spotted in the Kaluchak and Kunjwani regions of Jammu on the intervening night of 29 and 30 June, the Indian media has reported.
Kunjwani, which is in close proximity to the Jammu-based Satwari Air Force station, is around 4.5 kilometres from Kaluchak.
A total of three drones have been seen by local residents of Jammu in the last nine hours. The local police as well as army personnel have since launched investigations to see if drones are really swarming over the regions there. The security forces in Jammu have been put on high alert.
The news has sent ripples across social media, especially because it follows a drone attack that damaged Indian Air Force property in Pathankot earlier this week.
In the wake of an increasing drone menace near India's borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on 29 June to discuss the framing of a broad-based policy to deal with emerging security threats.
