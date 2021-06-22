Register
10:57 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India Marriage

    BJP-Allied Hindu Group Demands Federal Legislation to Stop Religious Conversion

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1d/1081598931_0:70:1920:1150_1200x675_80_0_0_33db0a7df2daf5d7a1492b6d7db9d8e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106221083207370-bjp-allied-hindu-group-demands-federal-legislation-to-stop-religious-conversion/

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Universal Hindu Council), founded in 1964 with the aim to organise, consolidate, and protect Hindu society, includes several right-wing Hindu nationalist organisations in its fold. They have been pressing demands to check missionaries and Islamic outfits engaged in "religious conversions".

    A day after two men were arrested for running a "mass religious conversion" racket in Uttar Pradesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded federal regulations against such acts. 

    In a video message, VHP General Secretary Surendra Jain said, "It is now clear how disgusting and anti-national their conspiracy is. Earlier they used to target vulnerable people, but they crossed all limits when they targeted deaf children. Some of these children have also disappeared. This suggests that they can be brainwashed into terrorism".  

    Jain made these remarks in the wake of the arrest of two men who had allegedly converted at least "1,000 non-Muslims to Islam by marrying them to Muslim men". The Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar claimed the outfit "Islamic Dawah Centre' under which the duo operated had access to funds from Pakistan's spy agency ISI and other foreign organisations.

    Hindu groups have rebuked what they call "Love Jihad" - a practice of converting non-Muslim women to Islam after they marry Muslim men. The row has been grabbing headlines over the past few years.

    Jain asserted that while the country reels under the COVID-19 pandemic, "Jihadis" and "Missionaries" are busy in religious conversions, adding that it is imperative to create a uniform law and set up a commission to probe the matter.

    Three BJP-governed states - Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh implemented anti-conversion "Freedom to Religion" laws between 2020-2021. The laws allow the declaration of inter-religious marriages as "null and void" and penalises conversions done without the prior approval of the state. Conversions also draw a punishment of 1-10 years in jail, depending on the state. 

    However, in states like Uttar Pradesh fringe Hindu groups have been accused of using "love jihad" to disrupt mixed religious weddings and harass and intimidate interfaith couples. In January of this year, the Allahabad High Court issued orders to provide protection to interfaith couples. The court observed that "nobody can interfere in the life of two adults residing together".

    President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been trying to expand his party base in Uttar Pradesh had earlier criticised the anti-conversion laws. "The Ordinance defines mass conversion as 'two or more people converting', which means if spouses convert together it is a crime. This law creates the concept of a 'convertor' which is an absurd idea. It would make Babasaheb Ambedkar (known as the father of the Indian Constitution) a criminal", he said.

    Related:

    BJP Ally Claims Mass Exodus of Hindus From West Bengal, Opponents Deny It as Misinformation
    Aussie Senator Faces Backlash for Calling India’s Ruling BJP Affiliates RSS, VHP 'Neo-Nazis’
    Indian Police Arrest Two Muslim Clerics Allegedly Involved in Mass Religious Conversion Racket
    Tags:
    Civic Solidarity Party (VHP), conversion, Islam, Hindus, religion
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse