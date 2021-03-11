Register
10:21 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New South Wales Legislative Council member David Shoebridge speaks during a climate protest rally in Sydney on December 21, 2019

    Aussie Senator Faces Backlash for Calling India’s Ruling BJP Affiliates RSS, VHP 'Neo-Nazis’

    © AFP 2021 / WENDELL TEODORO
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082313365_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_36db7701b9095093aebd6d01c6321da2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103111082312060-aussie-senator-faces-backlash-for-calling-indias-ruling-bjp-affiliates-rss-vhp-neo-nazis/

    An Australian Greens Senator from New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, has expressed serious concerns over the rising influence of Hindu nationalism in Australia – he says “extremist Hindus” are responsible for growing violence in the broader Indian community.

    More than 60 Indian diaspora groups in Australia, including prominent outfits such as the Hindu Council, have hit out at David Shoebridge, the Australian Greens Senator from New South Wales after he called affiliate groups of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party "neo-Nazis." 

    Shoebridge's words targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in particular. 

    While the RSS is considered the ideological parent of the BJP, the VHP, which advocates for religious and political rights of Hindus, is an ally of India's ruling party.

    ​“During the last two years, there have been some agenda-based attacks supported and abetted by elected politicians from within and outside the Parliament,” says the joint statement by the Indian diaspora groups.

    “All such attacks on members of the Australia's Hindu community are propagating Hindu-phobia and creating a damaging perception of our community,” it states.

    The joint statement calls on Shoebridge to back his allegations with evidence so that the Hindu groups can “act” on the concerns raised by the politician.

    During a meeting with New South Wales’ Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee, Shoebridge questioned the state government about how the VHP and the RSS “found their way” into schools.

    “Are these neo-Nazi groups on the government’s radar, and if so, what is going to be done about it?” the Australia Greens’ state senator asked.

    Expressing concern over a recent incident in Sydney involving four Sikh youths who were allegedly attacked by Hindus because of their faith, Shoebridge claimed the “Hindu nationalist” faction of the Indian community is responsible for growing violence.

    “The most recent attack that I have heard of, which was again at Harris Park and again as recently as Sunday night, was where four young men from the Sikh community were celebrating. In fact, they got a new car, and then it was smashed," he said.

    "They were stopped on the street, and it was smashed. In the course of the assault, I understand that the assailants identified the reason they were smashing was because of the occupants being from the Sikh community. And it came from a far-right extremist political position,” the Australian politician added.

    The Greens politician was referring to an incident on 28 February, when four Sikh youths were reportedly attacked with baseball bats while they were in a new car in a Sydney suburb. The victims reportedly identified their attackers as fellow Indians.

    “I have not seen a single report of a violent act coming from any part of the political spectrum from the Indian community other than the extremist, right-wing Hindu nationalist part of the community,” Shoebridge also told New South Wales’ Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Lee.

    Practised by approximately 1.5 percent of Australia’s population, Hinduism was rated as the “fastest-growing” religion in the country, as per a 2016 Census.

    Related:

    PM Modi Would Even Call RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat a 'Terrorist' If He Stood Against Him: Rahul Gandhi
    Right-Wing Group Hindu Sena Demands Ban on Quran in India Over 'Threat' to National Security
    Word ‘Nationalism’ Seen as Synonymous to Nazism, Fascism - Indian Hindu Nationalist Outfit Chief
    Tags:
    India, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse