Popular Odia Singer Tapu Mishra Dies of Post-COVID Complications

In addition to COVID-19, post-pandemic complications continue to claim millions of lives across the globe. On 19 June, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh also died at the age of 91 due to post-COVID complications, a month after battling with the virus.

Famous Odia singer Tapu Mishra has died at age of 36 due to post-COVID complications while battling the virus at a private hospital.

She was put on ventilator support two days ago, after her oxygen level dropped to 45.

Mishra made her debut in the Odia film ''Kulanandan'' and graced over 150 movies with her melodious voice. She also sung many bhajans during her career, spanning over two decades.

Condolences poured in from different quarters as soon as the news of her death emerged.

Odisha state chief Naveen Patnaik tweeted in the Odia language: “Saddened to know about the passing away of popular Odia singer Tapu Mishra. Her memories as a singer will always be remembered in the Odia music world. Heartfelt condolence to her family and friends".

ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ତପୁ ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତରେ ସେ ସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଥିବା କୀର୍ତ୍ତି ସର୍ବଦା ତାଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ କରି ରଖିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 20, 2021

​Mourning the death of Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president and party in-charge of Assam and Delhi, Baijayant Jay Panda, tweeted that Mishra's death is "a great loss for the Odisha music industry.”

A great loss for the Odisha music industry!

Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned Odia playback singer Smt. Tapu Mishra. My thoughts and prayers are with her family & fans.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WbYh6KxvuP — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 20, 2021

​Member of Odisha's Legislative Assembly Prasanta Behera also expressed grief on the microblogging site.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of eminent Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra. It's a big loss of Music/Film Industry of our State.

My deepest condolences to the breaved family and well wishers.

Om Shanti.

ॐ शान्ति 🙏#TapuMishra pic.twitter.com/S9Ro8zpm8s — Prasanta Behera (@prasanta_MLA) June 19, 2021

​State Secretary General of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Ipsita Sahoo also expressed her condolenses on Twitter, saying "she will always be remembered for her immense contributions towards the music and film industry.”

Odisha lost an extremely talented singer. Tapu Mishra is no more with us. She will always be remembered for her immense contributions towards the music and film industry. May her eternal soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qe0CBxv0kC — Ipsita Sahoo (@IpsitaOdisha) June 20, 2021

Kalinga Swaraj Foundation volunteer Jatin Das said that Mishra had left her millions of fans in shock.