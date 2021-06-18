Register
08:20 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz, south-west France on 26 August 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit

    Despite Drop in Approval Ratings Amid Second COVID Wave, Modi Still the Most Popular Global Leader

    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083072151_0:119:3144:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_9e9839b2faca28989b243b9e2f8f8361.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106181083179254-despite-drop-in-approval-ratings-amid-second-covid-wave-modi-still-the-most-popular-global-leader/

    At the peak of his popularity back in August 2019, 82 percent of Indians thought he was doing a good job. India had recently scrapped the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir at the time. However, amid the second COVID wave, Modi’s popularity has slumped to below 70 percent for the first time in April this year.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular world leader among more than 13 of his global counterparts, according to a survey by American market data research company Morning Consult.

    Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, it says.

    The Indian Prime Minister's job has been approved by 66% of the survey respondents, while only 28% disapproved of his role as the South Asian country’s executive head. The survey interviewed 2,126 people in India.

    The survey has further shown that the Indian PM has consistently had approval ratings of below 70% since April 21, which is when India started to witness a sharp surge in COVID infections during the second surge. Incidentally, India recorded more than 300,000 new cases for the first time ever on 22 April, the largest daily increase then, as per the country’s federal health ministry.

    "Morning Consult, which tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries, shows a 20-point slide over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Mr Modi. Yet at 66 per cent in early June, he still outperforms all the rest," the American company said.
    © REUTERS / Ritesh Shukla
    Неглубокие могилы на песчаном берегу Ганга людей, умерших от коронавируса, Индия

    The Indian PM’s current ratings were significantly higher, at 82%, in the wake of New Delhi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, breaking up the state into two Union Territories. At the time, only 11% of the survey respondents disapproved of his job.

    Despite suffering a hit in popularity, the Indian PM still fares better than his global counterparts, including American President Joe Biden and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel among others, the survey findings show.

    While Biden’s performance as US President was viewed favourably by 53% of the 2,085 Americans polled, 39% disapproved of him. For Merkel, 53% of the 3,469 Germans interviewed approved of her job, with 41% not viewing her favourably.

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi emerged as the second most popular global leader behind Modi, scoring an approval rating of 65%. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54%) were the third and fourth most popular global leaders, according to the American firm. Modi is credited with rolling out a massive sanitation programme to replace open defecation with toilets.

     

    Related:

    India's Modi Brands Abolished Article 370 as Pakistani 'Tool', Source of Graft and Terrorism
    Despite Tall Claims by Modi Gov't, Many Indian States, Opposition Cry Foul Over COVID Assistance
    Why Did Devastating Second COVID Wave Catch India and Modi Government Off Guard?
    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Joe Biden, India, COVID-19, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse