Indians Turn 'Corona' Into ‘Masked Goddess’ in State of Uttar Pradesh, Create a Temple - Video

Residents of the Pratapgarh region of Uttar Pradesh (UP) have established a temple dedicated to a "new deity" that they've named "Corona Devi (goddess)".
A group of locals contributed money to establish this "place of worship" under a Neem tree with an idol of the "Corona goddess" engraved on a stone slab. The deity can be seen wearing a red "sari" and a green face mask, the Indian media reported on Saturday.
People in the region believe that praying to "Corona Devi" can possibly ward off the looming dangers of the virus and save them.
Videos of devotees performing prayer rituals at this little temple have gone viral on social media. People can be seen offering water and milk to wash the prayer area and extend their wishes for good health.
Amid the second wave of #COVID19 pandemic, a ‘Corona Mata’ temple has come up at Shuklapur village in Pratapgarh district of #UttarPradesh where hundreds of villagers have started offering prayers to ward off #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/q96oRVbCXx— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 12, 2021
Now, a ‘Corona Mata’ temple comes up in Pratapgarh’s Shuklapur village in Uttar Pradesh with a white idol named 'Corona Mata' which wears a mask.— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 12, 2021
Villagers are holding daily prayers, seeking blessings from the deity to provide safety to people.
‘Corona Mata’ temple comes up under a neem tree at a village in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh.
Similar temples have been established in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Karnataka's Madhuvanahalli.
The 'Corona Devi' temple has been built in Coimbatore, India, and the priests await for Dakshina. Business start!— Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) May 21, 2021
