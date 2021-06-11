Register
14:36 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lord Shiva

    LSD Strips With Hindu God's Face Seized In India's Karnataka State

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/29/1078032940_0:62:1280:782_1200x675_80_0_0_5e862ef981437ebefe5cbda7670271eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106111083125667-lsd-strips-with-hindu-gods-face-seized-in-indias-karnataka-state/

    With the incidence of substance abuse on the rise, the Karnataka government has launched a "war on drugs". State chief, Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, had approached legal experts to close loopholes in the drug laws that enable the accused to evade punishment on technical grounds.

    Strips of the illegal narcotic substance, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), bearing the face of Hindu God Shiva have been seized by local police in India's southern state of Karnataka.

    Two people found in possession of 840 strips of the banned narcotic substance Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (popularly known as LSD), were arrested by Karnataka's Mangalore City police on Friday. The police claimed that the seized LSD strips with the image of Hindu God Shiva are estimated to be worth more than INR2,000,000 ($27,368).

    ​Consumption and possession of contraband are punishable in India under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

    Mangalore, known as the state's educational hub, has been witnessing a spike in cases of substance abuse. According to reports, in an attempt to make quick money, students have started selling drugs inside educational institutions. Recently four college students were arrested for trafficking cocaine in the city.

    Last year, the Karnataka Police arrested local actors who perform in the Kannada dialect, and summoned others from the film industry - the local film industry is called Sandalwood - in connection with a drug-dealing case.

    Despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown, some enclaves of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen a surge in foreign postal parcels containing banned substances. "Bengaluru city has become a new transit point in the drug’s route to South Asian countries, which is one of the reasons for its easy availability in the state," police claimed.

    The Karnataka government revealed that they had seized a record 5,000 strips of LSD in 2020.

    Related:

    Man Adds LSD to His Colleagues' Drinks Because of 'Negative Energy' - Reports
    'Let’s Social Distance': Mumbai Police’s Witty LSD Reference on Instagram Stirs 'Tripping Netizens'
    A Long Strange Trip: US Navy Reports Growth in Its Staff Using LSD
    Tags:
    Karnataka, India, hallucinogenic tea, hallucinations, Drugs, LSD
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse