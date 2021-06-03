Register
13:43 GMT03 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mohammad Farooq, a Kashmiri Bakarwal nomad arrives for his wedding ceremony on a horse on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Friday, May 31, 2013

    Indian Dalit Groom Seeks Police Protection For Right to Ride Horse at Wedding

    © REUTERS / Dar Yasin
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083065782_0:77:3072:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_3e49f78123f134b85da532ad89efa56d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106031083064023-indian-dalit-groom-seeks-police-protection-for-right-to-ride-horse-at-wedding/

    According to Indian culture, a groom rides a horse in procession to his bride's house on his wedding day. But the Dalits, or so-called Untouchables, who are right at the bottom of India's archaic caste system and who number about 350 million, have been denied this privilege for as long as anyone can remember.

    A man from the Dalit community (Indians who make up the lowest stratum of the country's archaic caste system) in Uttar Pradesh state has asked for police protection so that he can ride a horse to a nearby temple for his pre-wedding rituals.

    The groom - Alakhram Ahirwar from Mahoba city - has approached the local police so that he can use a horse at his wedding on 18 June.

    "The groom had applied in writing stating that he wanted police protection. We have given him permission so he can fulfil his wish," a police officer at the Mahobkanth station house, Sunil Tiwari, told reporters.

    This move comes after the rising number of cases of caste atrocities against the Dalits have come to light. Several grooms from the community have been physically assaulted by upper caste men in northern India, just for riding a horse on their wedding day. And despite the fact that caste-based atrocities and abuses are punishable in India under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, these violent attacks continue unabated.

    Even a Dalit from the army was subjected to verbal and physical abuse when he rode a horse to his bride's house in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    According to locals of Ahirwar's village, it will be the first time since India's Independence in 1947 that a Dalit man has ridden a horse in the region.

    The village has also "given consent" to the Dalit man to ride a horse. "There is no objection from the panchayat [local government] as everyone has the right to ride horses irrespective of caste and religion," said village head Mahipat Shriwas. 

    Recently, a Dalit man was allegedly beaten up and forced to wear a garland of shoes for befriending a girl from another caste in Madhya Pradesh.

    In 2018, a 21-year-old Dalit youth was hacked to death in Gujarat by three men from the upper caste for owning and riding a horse. Keeping a horse is a costly affair that Dalits - one of the most marginalised communities in the country - often can’t afford. However, when they do own a horse it is “considered” an act of rebellion against the upper caste who persist in outmoded beliefs of what is right.

    Earlier in the Sixties Dalits were attacked when they were discovered to be breaking caste codes such as wearing dhotis, putting on turbans and not dismounting from their bicycles while passing through upper caste neighbourhoods.

    Related:

    Relatives of 'Political Prisoners' in India Worried for Their Health as Courts Reject Bail Pleas
    'Dalits' Still Subject to Abuse in Modern India
    #DalitLivesMatter: Netizens Spark Off Outrage Over Latest Atrocity Targeting Dalit Girls in India
    Tags:
    horse, Sputnik, wedding, Uttar Pradesh, caste, India, Dalit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse