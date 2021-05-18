Register
18:26 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health official draws a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

    PM Modi Vouches Bolstering Vaccine Supplies As Gov't Critics Face Unprecedented Crackdown in Delhi

    © REUTERS / DINUKA LIYANAWATTE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082579705_0:80:3098:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_f67f2e88e6f8129b9c154253ff7170bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105181082928537-pm-modi-vouches-bolstering-vaccine-supplies-as-govt-critics-face-unprecedented-crackdown-in-delhi/

    Recently, the Indian government has been at the receiving end of a barrage of abuse for exporting a large quantity of COVID-19 vaccines which have been made in the country to other nations.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with field officials from different states while discussing the grim COVID-19 situation in India, and revealed that the federal ministry of health is constantly making efforts to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines around India.

    “Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines on a large scale. The health ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination,” Modi said adding that attempts are being made to give a schedule of the next 15 days to the states in advance.

    PM Modi, during his meeting with the state and district authorities, today noted that vaccination is the “strong way to fight COVID-19” and urged them to deny all the myths and fear-mongering they may come across in their region. He also stressed that vaccines must not be wasted.

    Modi's statement comes as the national capital Delhi is cracking down on those who have criticised the prime minister's decision to export so many of the vaccines made in the country to foreign nations. There have been 25 arrests so far, including of auto rickshaw drivers whose vehicles carry critical posters. In a press conference, representatives of Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal, said that poor people have been wrongly put behind bars.

    Meanwhile, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed responsibility for these posters which read: “Modi ji, why did you send our kids’ vaccines abroad?” 

    Later, Delhi Police said in a tweet that they will be charging AAP member Arvind Gautam whose brainchild these posters are and who is at present “absconding”.

    A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Ex-Indian FM Yashwant Sinha: Modi Government Directly Responsible for World's Worst COVID Surge
    Sputnik contacted Chinmoy Biswas, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer to discover what crimes these people have been arrested for and how long they will remain in custody but no answer has as yet been forthcoming.

    According to government data, India has shipped 66 million doses overseas since January. Meanwhile, 175.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in India, fully vaccinating only 38.6 million people with two shots each, according to official figures.

    Presently, the country is in its fourth phase of COVID-19 vaccinations and inoculation centres are now welcoming everybody above the age of 18 – except for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

    India began the world's largest vaccination drive on 1 February, starting with jabs for healthcare workers, then senior citizens above the age of 60 and then people aged between 45-59.

    Tags:
    Sputnik V, vaccines, Vaccines, vaccine, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse