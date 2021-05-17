Register
13:29 GMT17 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'No Deferment of Policy, Will Slowly Delete Accounts', WhatsApp Tells Delhi Court Amid Privacy Row

    © REUTERS / THOMAS WHITE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082867787_0:412:2910:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0c8b5113a9ce04f71dc75293c6038a7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105171082916902-no-deferment-of-policy-will-slowly-delete-accounts-whatsapp-tells-delhi-court-amid-privacy-row/

    Earlier this month, WhatsApp further extended the deadline beyond 15 May for its users to accept its privacy policy. In January, WhatsApp had informed its users and asked them to accept that they were okay with its “Business” app sharing some user data with Facebook to make the buying-selling experience more personalised.

    Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it is continuing its efforts to get users onboard with its privacy policy, yet if the users do not agree with the platform's terms, the company will gradually begin to delete their accounts.

    “We have asked users to agree to policy. If they don't agree, we will delete them. There is no deferment of policy," lawyer Kapil Sibal who is representing WhatsApp in the Delhi High Court said.

    The Delhi High Court has been hearing case for months now,  after a petition was filed by Delhi resident Seema Singh challenging WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

    For now, the high court has adjourned the case till 3 June, even as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, along with the petitioners, sought the status quo.

    The ASG has also requested the court to record the statement of WhatsApp's counsel that the company will conform with the Indian law and maintain the status quo where neither a user’s account nor data is deleted if they revoke their permission or consent for its controversial privacy policy.

    In its controversial update, the instant messaging app had admitted that it does and will continue to share user data like device location and contact details for chats shared on its “Business” app with Facebook to make the buying-selling experience more customised for users. WhatsApp’s online marketplace-like “Business” app was launched back in 2018.

    The update stirred major hysteria among WhatsApp's reported two billion global users, who are uncomfortable about sharing such a wide range of  data with Facebook and other apps.

    WhatsApp has also repeated that chats exchanged between users on its normal app remain end-to-end encrypted and no data is collected or shared with Facebook.

    The petitioners before the Delhi High Court in India urged the Central government to direct WhatsApp to either pull back its policy or bring out an optional alternative to having to accept this policy just to keep their messaging accounts functioning. In addition, the petitioners have also sought to provide the users who have accepted the privacy policy with another option to make a choice.

    Meanwhile, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the Delhi High Court in April that  WhatsApp’s privacy policy  would result in excessive data collection and the "stalking" of users for advertising purposes. 

    WhatsApp and Facebook had questioned the necessity of CCI’s involvement in the case when the Supreme Court of India was already looking into it. The CCI however maintained that the issue is not only related to concerns over data sharing and collection – but also about the possibilities of WhatsApp exploiting its dominant position in India for targeted advertising.

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, court, courts, court, court, Court, New Delhi, Delhi, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse