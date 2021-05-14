Register
12:35 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wait to get themselves inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the urban primary health center in New Delhi on May 13, 2021

    'Before Stocks Run Dry': Seniors Rush for COVID Vaccination as India Struggles With Shortages

    © AFP 2021 / ARUN SANKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082888987_0:8:3072:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_51d7579cf6e6804ea3774285485c4328.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105141082886103-before-stocks-run-dry-seniors-rush-for-covid-vaccination-as-india-struggles-with-shortages/

    India is presently in its fourth phase of its vaccination drive against coronavirus. After inoculating the healthcare workers and senior citizens on priority, the nation with the world’s youngest population is now inoculating its “asset age group” of 18-44-year-olds.

    After the government of India announced that millions of Covaxin and Covishield doses were to be administered among the younger age group starting 1 May, senior citizens aged above 45 in India have seemingly plunged into panic mode over a shortage of jabs.

    A health official draws a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India
    © REUTERS / DINUKA LIYANAWATTE
    Outcry in India as People Under 44 Need to Register Online For COVID Jab
    In the quaint little town of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of people have been reaching designated vaccination centres to get inoculated against coronavirus. In the government medical college of Jabalpur, two separate queues line up next to each other for vaccination. The first line consists of people aged between 18-44 who booked their slots using the mandatory CoWin app and got random centres assigned, while the other line has elderly people awaiting their second doses.

    The centre monitors in the facility ask everybody standing in the elderly people’s line the dates of their first jabs to ensure the two doses were at least 45 days apart – as directed by the government as well as the medical authorities of India. Those arriving before 45 days have passed since they got their first doses are sent home.

    Talking to Sputnik, Ram Sharma, a 50-year-old Jabalpur resident, who was asked to come back later for his second dose, blamed the news outlets for not maintaining uniformity in their stories and creating confusion among common people.

    “Some publications say that India is facing a shortage of vaccines, others say that there are enough vaccines, and there is no need to panic. The problem is we don’t understand whom to trust anymore. The Centre has extended the time gap between two doses of Covishield from eight weeks to sixteen weeks – why? Maybe because of the vaccine shortage. When I read the news, I thought why not go and get my second dose before the stocks run dry? Many people like me have come here before 45 days have passed, just because we want to be vaccinated and safe from this virus,” Sharma said, complaining about having to come back again in several days.

    India's vaccination centres make sure that people coming there are wearing double masks and maintaining social distancing while around one another. Since people aged between 18-44 have to book their slots online, the numbers queued at vaccination centres are limited.

    For people in the age groups above 44 however, no such mandate has been released by the government. They are allowed to walk into centres in their locality and get their first and second doses of the vaccine by registering on spot, which is causing a rush.

    Speaking to Sputnik, 26-year-old Ankita Mishra who got vaccinated in the Nagpur city of Maharashtra also narrated the same ordeal in Sharma, Jabalpur while revealing that her mother has been glued to the news, panicking about the shortage of vaccines.

    “We understand that news platforms also have their inclinations: some support the government and the others are inclined towards the opposition and depending on that factor they report accordingly. But can they move away from politics for once, especially when everybody is relying on them to inform people correctly about the virus and vaccination situation? The amount of information available on the internet is already overwhelming. How do these news outlets think people will be able to make out what’s true and what’s not? My mother and other relatives keep calling each other, creating chaos in the family about vaccine shortages. They don’t want to wait for 45 days after the first dose because they think they will not get the second dose, especially after what happened with beds and oxygen cylinders in recent days. I urge the media outlets to please inform uniformly about vaccination and COVID. Nobody should be crowding vaccination centres and getting infected anymore due to sheer carelessness,” Mishra said.

    In recent days, several videos and photos of vaccination centres flooded with people have surfaced online. People have also complained that they feel unsafe stepping out of their homes to go to packed vaccination centres.

    ​Earlier this week, the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka put the vaccination of people in the 18-45 age group on hold owing to a shortage of doses. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the centre of blocking supplies to the state.

    Talking to Sputnik, Lucknow city-based doctor Rakesh Sepat said under all circumstances, people need to make conscious efforts to stay away from crowded places, including vaccination centres, calling social distancing the first and most important step towards being safe from the virus. 

    "There is a shortage of vaccines at this point, but everything will work out. Please stay at home unless it's critically important to step out. Medical studies claim that people can wait up to 12 weeks between two doses. Its fine even after you get your second dose after 12 weeks. Do not panic, and do not reach the centres in hysteria. Stay at home and keep following the orders of your city authorities," Sepat said. 

    Since 1 February when the nation started the first phase of its vaccination drive with doctors and healthcare workers, India, which is the world’s biggest producer of COVID vaccines, has fully vaccinated only 1.97 percent of its population.

    FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India Braces for Third COVID Wave, Allows Vaccine Trials for Children Aged 2-18
    According to the health ministry data, while Gujarat is among the most populated states that have vaccinated the highest percentage of people, Uttar Pradesh has not even fully vaccinated one percent of its population despite having the largest stock of unused vaccines.

    Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has also advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a written letter that rapid vaccination of Indians right now is the need of the hour to avoid a catastrophe.

    The Supreme Court, on the other hand, has advised the central government to consider a national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, reporting system, reporting, coronavirus, COVID-19, India, media, Media, Media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse