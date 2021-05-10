Register
09:45 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A doctor engages in screening of residents at an apartment complex for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

    Indian States Go Into Lockdown as Doctors Association Asks Government to 'Wake Up From Slumber'

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0b/1081425794_0:74:3020:1772_1200x675_80_0_0_ca5de35a8a18e6cdc573c2a4004b2389.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105101082844250-indian-states-go-into-lockdown-as-doctors-association-asks-government-to-wake-up-from-slumber/

    The federal government in India has not imposed a nationwide lockdown, with the second wave of coronavirus sweeping through the country. India recorded 366,161 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,754 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

    With no announcement of a nationwide lockdown by the country's federal government, several Indian states are resorting to state-wide lockdowns to check the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

    The states of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have announced complete lockdowns from 10-24 May to curb the surge in COVID cases. The Union Territory of Puducherry later followed suit. 

    The state of Haryana, which was already in a week-long lockdown, extended it until 17 May in view of the spiraling number of coronavirus cases. The Delhi government too has extended its earlier-imposed lockdown for yet another week, deciding to suspend metro rail services as well. 

    The state of Maharashtra, which is among those with the highest number of coronavirus cases, has been in lockdown since 22 April. It has now been extended until 15 May. The government has banned inter-city as well as inter-district travel as well. 

    Kerala, another state with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, went into lockdown on 8 May. It is slated to last until 16 May. 

    In states where even the local government is dithering in imposing a lockdown to check the rising cases of the virus, several villages have decided to go into self-imposed lockdown. 

    In Telangana, after State Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao ruled out a complete lockdown, villages, including Saloora in the Nizamabad district, passed a local resolution for the early closure of shops and prevention of the entry of all non-village residents. Only two hours have been allowed by the villagers for buying essential goods during the day. 

    In Cherla Mandal, headquarters of the Kothagudem district, the weekly markets have been cancelled indefinitely by people themselves. Several trade associations also decided to shut shops by afternoon to check the advance of the virus. 

    The Indian federal government has come under scathing attack by the medical fraternity, which is shouldering the burden of COVID cases, for not announcing a national lockdown at a time when it is needed the most. In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the Indian Medical Association, the country's largest medical association, sought to know why the actual number of deaths due to COVID-19 were being "hidden from the public".

    "In the last 20 days, the IMA has been insisting on the need for a national lockdown rather than a few states declaring a lockdown for a fortnight so as to get breathing time for health infrastructure to replenish materials and manpower. Lockdown will break the chain of this devastating spread", the IMA said in the letter.

    The IMA also questioned the underreporting of coronavirus data saying, "We have lost 756 doctors in the first wave and 146 in the rapidly spreading second wave. Hundreds of deaths in big hospitals are being shown as non-COVID and crematoriums are full. RTPCR negative but CT Scan positive cases are not being counted. Why are we trying to hide actual deaths, seriousness about COVID behaviour will rise", said the IMA. 

    Questioning the differential vaccine pricing policy, the IMA also flagged the deepening oxygen crisis apart from the shortage of steroids at many places.

    "The imposition of a lockdown in the country has become a purely political issue instead of one based on assessment of facts. It is unfortunate that the lives of [our] countrymen are being put at stake by the political class in the country in a grave national crisis that threatens our very existence", said Dr Rajesh Kumar, a member of the IMA. 

    In an editorial on Saturday, the medical journal The Lancet came down heavily on the Indian government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "India wasted its early successes in managing the pandemic and Modi government could preside over a 'self-inflicted national catastrophe' if the predictions of 1 million deaths from COVID-19 by 1 August came to be true", said the editorial.

    Alluding to Twitter removing over 50 posts following orders from the government, The Lancet also said, "PM Narendra Modi's actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable. The government's COVID-19 taskforce had not met in months. The consequences of that decision are clear before us".

    "Despite warnings about the risks of super spreader events, the government allowed religious festivals to go ahead, drawing millions of people from around the country, along with huge political rallies conspicuous for their lack of COVID-19 mitigation measures", The Lancet said.

     

    Related:

    China's Red Cross Society to Send $1 Million to India Amid COVID-19 Surge
    Hollywood Star Drew Barrymore on India’s Covid-19 Crisis: 'We Will Come Out Stronger Together'
    India Should Prepare for Possible ‘Third’ COVID Wave by Issuing Under-15s With Vaccine, Prof. Says
    Tags:
    lockdown, doctors, The Lancet, India, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse