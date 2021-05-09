Hollywood Star Drew Barrymore on India’s Covid-19 Crisis: 'We Will Come Out Stronger Together'

Hollywood stars including Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Shawn Mendes, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith, Katy Perry, Mindy Kaling, and others have come forward to donate and help raise funds through various initiatives to support India’s fight against COVID.

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore sent out a heartfelt message for the people of India urging them to stay strong in the fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

Greeting the people of India with “Namaste” (hello), Drew, who shot this video on the sets of The Drew Barrymore Show, shared how deeply rooted her connections with India are.

"I've always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more! It truly holds a very special place in my heart. In my visits, I've met so many wonderful people who have truly inspired me as a person, which propelled me to write a chapter in my book too," she said, referring to her 2015 book "Wildflower".

Looking at the plight of the people battling coronavirus, Drew said that her heart goes out to them and that she is sending a lot of love, healing and prayers, and faith.

“Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who’re trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and believe that we will come out stronger together," she said.

Reading up about stories of people emerging victorious in their battles against the disease made her feel positive and invigorated a sense of faith in her.

“I came across a couple of articles online that truly invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in me, like a 110-year-old COVID-19 survivor in India, or how a man donated his entire life's savings towards relief,” she added.

The actress did her bit by donating for India’s Covid relief and also urged her fans to come forward and contribute.

“Countless people, celebrities and organisations are coming together and pledging support, people starting food centres and relief groups – and this is TRULY the need of the hour. A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life. I’m doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity,” she said.

On Sunday, India reported 403,738 new COVID-19 cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of positive cases to 22,296,414 and 242,362 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.