Register
10:35 GMT08 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021

    Vaccination Drive Smooth Sailing Affair in Delhi Despite Fight for Slots to Register - Video

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082605235_0:108:2750:1654_1200x675_80_0_0_82b14871029bcfe8727ca4437339e547.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105081082831678-vaccination-drive-smooth-sailing-affair-in-delhi-despite-fight-for-slots-to-register---video/

    After holding a series of meetings over India's response to record daily surges in Covid cases, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced the opening up of vaccination for everyone above age 18 from 1 May.

    "This is my contribution to the fight against the coronavirus for the county," said Vidhi Sikka, who took a jab on Friday at a Delhi government run school where a vaccination drive was underway. 

    Sikka, a professional photographer, stated that the situation across the country is very dangerous and vaccination looks like the only way to escape it.

    "People should not have any doubt about getting vaccinated. It might not save you from Corona but will help you fight it," she said.

    A health official draws a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India
    © REUTERS / DINUKA LIYANAWATTE
    Outcry in India as People Under 44 Need to Register Online For COVID Jab
    On 3 May, Delhi kicked off the large-scale vaccination drive for the newly added category, people between 18-45 years. The Delhi government has allocated 76 government schools, which have 301 inoculation centres between them, for administering vaccines to people while several private hospitals are also carrying out vaccination drives, which are paid.

    ​In order to register yourself for vaccination, the Indian government had launched a portal-- CoWin. However, almost all the slots are booked. 

    "It took me two days to get a slot, I was looking day and night but almost every slot was booked. I'm lucky I got one after an intensive search. I even read up on the two vaccines before getting the jabs," a Delhi-based businessman, Harshit Nanda, said.

    On Friday, Sputnik visited two vaccination centres, both government schools, where at the entrance volunteers check your identity against names on the list. 

    Following which, the person is given a slip and asked to proceed towards the vaccination room. Arrangements have been made for people to sit outside the vaccination room and wait for their turn.

    While entering inside the vaccination room, another volunteer confirmed if the person has had breakfast, and if not, then he/she is sent back.

    "We have been asked by the authorities to direct people to eat and come back for their vaccination," Vikram Sharma, a Civil Defence volunteer at one of the vaccination centres in North Delhi said. 

    Inside the room, a volunteer updates your information in the system while a medical staff inoculates.

    Speaking to Sputnik, a senior nursing staffer monitoring at the school, on condition of anonymity, said that more than 150 people have been coming every day since the vaccination started.

    Post vaccination, the person is asked to sit and wait for half an hour at the observation room. Another volunteer, who is present to check whether people were completing the observation time period or not, said till now there hasn't been a single complaint from people about feeling any sort of side effect or uneasiness.

    Covishield or Covaxin? 

    Sputnik spoke to a doctor to understand the mindset of people who are still confused as to which vaccine to go for. 

    "Many people are still having a doubt as to which vaccine to go for. Earlier there was no certain evidence about the efficacy of the vaccine in its initial stage, however, now it has been observed that there is definitely a good decline in the mortality rate of all the health care workers or even common people who were vaccinated previously. Hence it gives significant benefits to survive in this pandemic period," Khyati Chauhan, a Delhi-based BHMS said. 

    She further added that there is no specific or major difference (apart from their processing) for which vaccine to chose as all the vaccines have been under trials and given good results.

    "I'd recommend to just get vaccinated.The vaccine centres are efficiently following the preventive guidelines regarding covid-19 pandemic and people are also aware of the situation quite well. Although, the online scheduling system for getting registered to get vaccinated are quite troublesome as tried many times to login and find out where can get our slots which definitely needs some improvement," Chauhan said.


    On Friday, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said "More than 184,000  people between the ages of 18-44 years have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine in the first four days of the start of third phase of the vaccination drive in the national capital."

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, New Delhi, Delhi, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines, vaccine, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse