Vaccination Drive Smooth Sailing Affair in Delhi Despite Fight for Slots to Register - Video

After holding a series of meetings over India's response to record daily surges in Covid cases, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced the opening up of vaccination for everyone above age 18 from 1 May.

"This is my contribution to the fight against the coronavirus for the county," said Vidhi Sikka, who took a jab on Friday at a Delhi government run school where a vaccination drive was underway.

Sikka, a professional photographer, stated that the situation across the country is very dangerous and vaccination looks like the only way to escape it.

"People should not have any doubt about getting vaccinated. It might not save you from Corona but will help you fight it," she said.

On 3 May, Delhi kicked off the large-scale vaccination drive for the newly added category, people between 18-45 years. The Delhi government has allocated 76 government schools, which have 301 inoculation centres between them, for administering vaccines to people while several private hospitals are also carrying out vaccination drives, which are paid.

​In order to register yourself for vaccination, the Indian government had launched a portal-- CoWin. However, almost all the slots are booked.

"It took me two days to get a slot, I was looking day and night but almost every slot was booked. I'm lucky I got one after an intensive search. I even read up on the two vaccines before getting the jabs," a Delhi-based businessman, Harshit Nanda, said.

On Friday, Sputnik visited two vaccination centres, both government schools, where at the entrance volunteers check your identity against names on the list.

Following which, the person is given a slip and asked to proceed towards the vaccination room. Arrangements have been made for people to sit outside the vaccination room and wait for their turn.

While entering inside the vaccination room, another volunteer confirmed if the person has had breakfast, and if not, then he/she is sent back.

"We have been asked by the authorities to direct people to eat and come back for their vaccination," Vikram Sharma, a Civil Defence volunteer at one of the vaccination centres in North Delhi said.

Inside the room, a volunteer updates your information in the system while a medical staff inoculates.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior nursing staffer monitoring at the school, on condition of anonymity, said that more than 150 people have been coming every day since the vaccination started.

Post vaccination, the person is asked to sit and wait for half an hour at the observation room. Another volunteer, who is present to check whether people were completing the observation time period or not, said till now there hasn't been a single complaint from people about feeling any sort of side effect or uneasiness.

#VaccinationDrive

People sitting at observation room after being inoculated at one of the Delhi government school where Covid vaccination drive is underway. pic.twitter.com/SLqNH9J2k9 — Advitya (@advityabahl) May 8, 2021

​Covishield or Covaxin?

Sputnik spoke to a doctor to understand the mindset of people who are still confused as to which vaccine to go for.

"Many people are still having a doubt as to which vaccine to go for. Earlier there was no certain evidence about the efficacy of the vaccine in its initial stage, however, now it has been observed that there is definitely a good decline in the mortality rate of all the health care workers or even common people who were vaccinated previously. Hence it gives significant benefits to survive in this pandemic period," Khyati Chauhan, a Delhi-based BHMS said.

She further added that there is no specific or major difference (apart from their processing) for which vaccine to chose as all the vaccines have been under trials and given good results.

"I'd recommend to just get vaccinated.The vaccine centres are efficiently following the preventive guidelines regarding covid-19 pandemic and people are also aware of the situation quite well. Although, the online scheduling system for getting registered to get vaccinated are quite troublesome as tried many times to login and find out where can get our slots which definitely needs some improvement," Chauhan said.



On Friday, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said "More than 184,000 people between the ages of 18-44 years have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine in the first four days of the start of third phase of the vaccination drive in the national capital."