Register
08:49 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Railways getting fully ready to Transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders

    More States in India Demand Indian Railways to Run 'Oxygen Express' as COVID-19 Cases Soar

    © Photo : YouTube/ Its Rudhra
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082667898_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_56c0e8df5eb2cdd150c8d9208d3924ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104191082667333-more-states-in-india-demand-indian-railways-to-run-oxygen-express-as-covid-19-cases-soar/

    In the state of Madhya Pradesh, six COVID-19 patients died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Shahdol Medical College on Sunday allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen, the Indian Express reported. Hospital authorities refuted the claims, saying jumbo oxygen cylinders were pushed into service when the hospital's oxygen tank supply dried up.

    Faced with a shortage of oxygen required by hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, the Indian government has taken a string of measures to ensure its availability as more and more states are demanding backup.

    The Indian Railways on Monday began the groundwork for running "Oxygen Express" trains for the transport of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders. The Ministry of Railways said in a statement that it has explored the technical feasibility of transporting LMO tankers at the request of the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments.

    The ministry said that a green corridor is being created to ensure fast movement of Oxygen Express trains after the completion of technical trials. Officials said that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states and union territories from the PM CARES fund and 100,000 cylinders are being procured.

    A statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that several states in the country have reported shortage of medical oxygen for treatment of COVID patients. In view of the rising demand, India has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers from 22 April. 

    The decision to restrict the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes was taken by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to facilitate its freeing up for use as medical oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

    However, nine industries including pharmaceutical, steel plants, nuclear energy facilities, and waste water treatment plants have been excluded from the ban on supply of oxygen. 

    With India in the grip of the second wave of coronavirus, the state governments have been flagging the issue of oxygen shortage that hospitals have been facing. Madhya Pradesh has seen a steep rise in its oxygen combustion from 64 metric tonnes consumed on 22 March to 330 metric tonnes on 18 April. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, a senior health official frpm the state government of Punjab said, "We have also flagged the issue of oxygen shortage to the federal government though our demand has not been taken up as yet. We hope to get relief soon".

    Related:

    Live Updates: India Confirms 152,879 New COVID-19 Cases, Setting Another Daily Record
    Videos: Dozens of Ambulances With COVID Patients Queue Outside Hospital in Ahmedabad, India
    Live Updates: Labour Party Urges PM Johnson to Cancel Visit to India Due to New COVID Strain There
    Tags:
    India, oxygen, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse