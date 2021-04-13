Woman's Bid to Have 'Prince Harry' Arrested for Not Marrying Her Despite 'Promise' Fails in Court

Last year in January, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry along with his wife, Meghan, left the United Kingdom after announcing their intention to step down as senior members of the royal family. They first settled in Canada but moved to the US nearly one year ago.

India's Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a female lawyer seeking action against Prince Harry (referred to in the plea as Prince Harry Middleton), the son of Prince Charles (referred as Prince Charles Middleton), for not marrying her after allegedly making a promise to do so.

The plaintiff, Palwinder Kaur, claimed that she had exchanged emails with "Prince Harry" who pledged to marry her soon, and even showed them as "evidence" as she sought to direct British police to take action against the Duke of Sussex for not fulfilling his promise.

In the petition, filed on 8 April, she begged the court to issue an arrest warrant against Prince Harry so that no further delay occurs in their marriage.

The high court ordered an inquiry, which found that the petitioner had never travelled to the United Kingdom but she claimed to have had conversation through social media, where she had even sent messages to Prince Charles, claiming that his younger son is engaged to her.

Calling the petition a day-dreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan dismissed the plea and stated: "It is a well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court.”

“There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cybercafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself," the judge added.

Meanwhile, the real Prince Harry married former American actress Meghan Markle back in 2018 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The couple has a son, Archie, and is expecting their second child together, a baby girl. Middleton is the maiden name of Prince Harry's sister-in-law Catherine.