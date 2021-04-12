Register
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge share a light moment as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, June 14, 2014

    Prince Harry Pays Tribute to Prince Philip: 'My Grandpa, Master of The Barbecue, Legend of Banter'

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    The Duke of Sussex was expected to make a return to his home country following over a year in North America for the funeral of his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April

    Prince Harry has described his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, as "a man of service, honour and great humour" who was also a "master of barbecue" and a "legend of banter".

    "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’," Prince Harry said in a statement released upon his return to the UK for the duke's funeral. 

    In the statement, the Duke of Sussex thanked his grandfather "for always being" himself, nothing that he, Meghan, his son Archie, and Philip's soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter "will always hold a special place" for the Duke of Edinburgh in their hearts.

    According to Harry, his grandfather was "cheeky" right until the very end.

    Harry, 36, landed in the UK on Monday for the first time since the Sussexes' bombshell departure from their senior royal positions last year. The Duke and Duchess spent over a year in Canada and the United States, where they made some lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify and sit for the scandalous Oprah Winfrey 'tell-all' interview which aired on 7 March, when Prince Philip was already in hospital. 

    Britain's Prince Harry, Prince Philip and Prince William (L-R) attend the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Britain's Prince Harry, Prince Philip and Prince William (L-R) attend the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015

    The couple was very much criticised for their decision to go on with the talk despite ongoing concerns about the duke's poor health, but according to Prince Philip's biographer Gyles Brandreth, the Queen's husband was not really bothered with the timing of the interview. Instead, the writer claimed, the 99-year-old royal was not happy with his grandson's decision to go public with "their own problems" and reportedly described the talk as "madness."

    Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child, has not travelled to the UK upon the advice of her doctors, Buckingham Palace said.

    As the UK is mourning the loss of the Queen's beloved husband and nation's longest-serving consort, Harry's brother Prince William said on Monday that he will "miss his grandpa" but that the late duke would have wanted the royal family "to get on with the job."

    Meghan Markle, Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
