Register
13:17 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security force personnel pay homage next to the coffins of their colleagues who were killed in an attack by Maoist fighters, during a wreath laying ceremony in Bijapur in the central state of Chhattisgarh, India, April 5, 2021

    India's Opposition Congress Party Questions Home Affairs Minister for Not Quitting Over Naxal Attack

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082546496_0:0:2884:1623_1200x675_80_0_0_b5bf0e0fdfa2e27b38ebb6570c23062b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104051082546834-indias-opposition-congress-party-questions-home-affairs-minister-for-not-quitting-over-naxal-attack/

    At least 22 security personnel were killed and 33 injured on Saturday in one of the deadliest Maoist ambushes in India's Chhattisgarh state. Maoists set off bombs and rained bullets and shells on the troops from well camouflaged positions. The incident has triggered public outrage in the country.

    India's main opposition party Congress on Monday questioned federal Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah for remaining in office after 22 soldiers were killed in one of the worst attacks in recent times.

    "Any other Home Minister would have had to resign had 22 jawans being killed under his watch during a federal forces led anti-Naxal operation, as happened in Chhattisgarh where Maoists trapped the security personnel, killing them," Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Monday. 

    "Amit Shah continued with his political canvassing in poll-bound state of Assam even after the attack," he added. 

    Citing past instances, Surjewala said that "one Home Minister had to resign just because he changed clothes during the Mumbai terror attacks. Changing clothes is not a big deal," said Surjewala about his own party leader and then Home Affairs Minister Shivraj Patil.

    Indian Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The stadium was previously known as the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.
    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Maoists' Corpses Taken Into Forest as India's Home Minister Set to Visit Army-Naxal Clash Site
    He was referring to the resignation of Shivraj Patil, India's home affairs minister in the United Progressive Alliance in 2008, who stepped down after a terror attack in Mumbai that left 183 people dead, including 22 foreigners.

    Controversy broke out over his delayed response to the tragedy, which was attributed to time taken in changing attire. Following severe criticism, Patil took moral responsibility and resigned from his position.  

    "But here you have a home minister who carried on with poll campaigns for 24 hours after the soldiers were killed and cancelled only last two rallies in Assam," said Surjewala. "Should questions not be asked of such a home minister? Is saying that their sacrifices won't go in vain enough?"

    A day after the attack, Shah said those responsible for the Naxal attack in Chhatisgarh would be brought to justice at an appropriate time, while search operations are continuing following the encounter.

    The Congress leader pointed out that anti-Naxal operations are the sole responsibility of the home minister, and the Bijapur Operation was a central forces operation in which state forces were aiding. 

    Saying that no one would ask for Shah's resignation, Surjewala also slammed the delay in rescuing the injured. "Maybe lives could have been saved with swift response," he said.

    Indian Army Elite 9 Para Commandos
    © CC0
    Politicians Condemn Naxal Massacre in Chattisgarh Which Leaves 22 Indian Soldiers Dead
    Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force has ordered an inquiry into the intelligence that led the soldiers into a trap laid by the Maoists, Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported.  

    The gunfight between the Maoists and the troops went on for several hours and a rescue party of 500 policemen only reached the site 24 hours later. The Maoists reportedly looted weapons and even shoes from the soldiers who were killed. 

    Senior Congress leader and Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi has also slammed the government over its handling of the attack. 

    Tags:
    attack, Chhattisgarh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse