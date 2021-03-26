Register
12:21 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SpiceJet

    India's SpiceJet Offers Full Refund to Passengers Who Test COVID-Positive Before Flight

    © CC BY 2.0 / Arup Malakar
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103261082455568-indias-spicejet-offers-full-refund-to-passengers-who-test-covid-positive-before-flight/

    After a brief pause, the number of coronavirus cases are rising in India again. According to Health Ministry data there have been 59,118 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 11.8 million. Despite a lower fatality ratio during the second wave, the total death toll has risen to 160,949 in the country.

    Because of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Indian budget airline SpiceJet has announced it will give full ticket refunds to passengers who test positive for the virus 72 hours before their flight.

    ​SpiceJet is also providing its passengers with the cheapest RT-PCR tests available in India - as low as $4 (Rs 299).

    ​The airline's promise of a refund comes as it has been hit by large losses because of the pandemic.

    SpiceJet clocked an overall loss of around $7.8 million (INR 569.6 million) between October and December 2020.

    According to the monthly traffic report by India’s aviation regulator - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) - refund-related issues continue to make for a significant chunk of passenger complaints in the three months of 2021 .

    A plane lands at the Indira Gandhi International Airport through morning fog, in New Delhi, India
    © AFP 2021 / Gurinder Osan
    Indian Airlines Faces Existential Crisis, Pins Hopes on Modi Government Bailout
    The DGCA data suggests ticket refunds formed 41.3 percent of the passenger complaints in January 2021 alone. In December 2020, it was 61.4 percent, in November 62.4 percent and in October 83.9 percent flyers raised refund-related issues to the regulator.

    Several passengers who missed their flights because of the lockdown last year are still waiting for their refund from several Indian airlines, The Hindustan Times reported in March this year.

    The Supreme Court of India directed airlines to refund all tickets for flights that were cancelled on account of pandemic restrictions last year until 31 March 2021. Airlines which could demonstrate financial distress got relief from the court and have been allowed to move the booking amount into a "credit shell" to be used on a flight later. However, the amount deposited in the 'credit shell' will be grown by 0.75 percent per month (9 percent per annum) after 31 March 2021.

    Tags:
    Radio Sputnik, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, refunds, refund, airlines, airlines, airlines, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse