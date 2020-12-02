India's SpiceJet Gears Up for COVID Vaccine Distribution With 'State-of-the-Art' Cold Chain Service

Private Indian carrier SpiceJet is getting ready to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution with its state-of-the-art cold chain service - an attempt to simplify one of the factors complicating vaccine distribution in the country.
The cargo arm of the budget carrier, SpiceXpress, has joined with global leaders in cold chain logistics. It will offer cargo shipment service with controlled ambient temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c.
The private airline will offer non-stop connectivity to major destinations and provide real-time tracking of temperature and humidity.
Stating that the airline is ready for the enormous task of complying with stringent transportation conditions, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, told the media, "We have now tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations".
Soon after Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna declared their vaccine to be over 90 percent effective against COVID-19, their storage and distribution were highlighted as the main concern in India. Since then India has been gearing up to deal with the challenge, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking states to resolve logistical challenges to speed up the vaccination programme when it begins.
