Election Craze: Candidate Promises Vacay to the Moon for Every Person in His Constituency in India

Five Indian states are witnessing intense election campaigning during ongoing polls. Ahead of the voting, which will unfold in eight phases, candidates have been making interesting promises to attract voters and boost their chances of winning.

Thulum Saravanan, from the city of Madurai in the state of Tamil Nadu who is running for the polls as an independent candidate, has released a list of promises to every resident of his constituency that includes a vacation to the Moon.

Saravanan in his election manifesto also promised to give the people of his constituency iPhones, mini-helicopters, an annual deposit of INR 10 million (over $130,000), and gold jewelry for weddings as well as three-storey houses.

Pictures of his promises written in the Tamil language alongside a picture of him with folded hands are going viral on social media.

Madurai South makkaley... Bonanza awaits you. This guy is promising ₹ 1 crore in your account (not jujubi ₹ 15 lakh). pic.twitter.com/L4KnEH2lx6 — RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) March 24, 2021

Netizens have been baffled by Saravanan's promises, reacting with humour to his pledges. The Election Commission that assigns symbols to independent candidates has since given Saravanan a "green dustbin" for his symbolic identity on electronic voting machines – and netizens find it appropriate under the current circumstances.

Why the procedure to change my voter ID to Madurai south please advice — பிரகாஷ் ஏழுமலை (@prakashez) March 25, 2021

No way...this cannot be real! Has to be a parody no? I mean...he could get arrested for violating MCC, right? — Lakshmy Venkiteswaran (@LakshmyV2) March 25, 2021

And this guy's election symbol is so appropriate- the dustbin. But seriously are there no laws to check this kind of campaign promises @TNelectionsCEO — L Subramanyan (@lsubu) March 25, 2021

Really laughed after reading manifesto.😂

Thank you sir — Commonman (@Commonman2k1) March 24, 2021

Saravanan is not the only candidate in Tamil Nadu who has gone well out of his way to attract voters.

Thanga Kathiravan, a candidate from Tamil Nadu's ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been washing the dirty linen of voters on the roads of his constituency, Nagapattinam.

Thread: Things that candidates in Tamil Nadu are doing this election season to get votes!



1. AIADMK candidate Thanga Kathiravan, who is contesting from Nagapattinam constituency, had to wash clothes. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/4IMlr4SBUG — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) March 23, 2021

​Another candidate KP Shankar from the party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) wore boxing gloves and threw some punches at his opponent while campaigning in his constituency, Tiruvottiyur in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu politics is never short of action. DMK's Thiruvottiyur candidate KP Shankar wore boxing gloves and threw some punches at his opponent while campaigning today. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/nyAqPFNOFP — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 24, 2021

​Assembly polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam, and 30 seats in Puducherry. The vote counting for the election-bound states will be done on 2 May.