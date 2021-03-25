Register
08:45 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Alia Bhatt

    Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt, Movie Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Summoned in Defamation Case

    © Blogger photo / Alia Bhatt/YouTube
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107666/36/1076663654_2:0:1269:713_1199x675_80_0_0_4878ecf21ce7bf0268de57700f77d5af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103251082443987-bollywood-actress-alia-bhatt-movie-director-sanjay-leela-bhansali-summoned-in-defamation-case/

    Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Hindi movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is based on the crime novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" written by Hussain Zaidi. Starring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" revolves around the real-life story of a Mumbai-based brothel owner. It is slated to be released on 30 July.

    The makers of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" have landed in hot water after a court in India summoned Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and two writers in a defamation case.

    They were summoned regarding a criminal defamation case filed by Baburao Shah, one of the adopted sons of the late Gangubai. The latter was a Mumbai-based brothel owner and the inspiration for the upcoming movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

    They have been asked to appear before the court on 21 May.

    The late Gangubai's son, Baburao Shah, has filed a defamation case against filmmaker Bhansali, lead actress of the movie Alia Bhatt, and others for allegedly tarnishing his deceased mother's reputation and infringing upon their right to privacy and self-respect.

    Shah claimed that the movie shows many incorrect facts, including Gangubai having ties with the underworld during the 1960s.

    The movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is based on a book called "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" by Hussain Zaidi that revolves around a young girl named Ganga from the state of Gujarat's Kathiawad region.

    At the age of 16, Ganga falls in love with her father's accountant and runs away with him to Mumbai after getting married. Ganga, who always wanted to be an actress and was a big fan of veteran Bollywood actresses Asha Parekh and Hema Malini, fails to fulfill her dreams. That's because her husband cheats on her and sells her to a brothel for 500 rupees ($6.89). 

    As per Hussain's book, Gangubai is raped by a member of the mafia, Don Karim Lala. In order to seek justice, she meets Karim Lala who provides her protection and also establishes a brother-sister relationship with her. With his support, Gangubai becomes the most powerful female Don and who fights for the rights and safety of prostitutes, children as well as runs a brothel in the red light area of Mumbai, Kamathipura.

    Of late, many residents of Kamathipura have complained to their state minister that the film defames their reputation, as it shows Kamathipura and its people linked to the prostitution business. They also objected because they say the movie misrepresents and maligns Kamathipura's 200-year history.

    Related:

    Bollywood Biopic on Brothel Owner Gangubai Kathiawadi Lands in Legal Trouble
    Top 10 Big Bollywood Films to Watch Out For in 2021
    Wary of Stigma, Residents Decry 'Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Movie Projecting Kamathipura as Red Light Area
    Tags:
    court case, defamation, celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse