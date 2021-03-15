Register
04:28 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A traditional Lavani folk dancer is seen through a gap among the audience during a performance for sex workers in the red light district of Kamathipura in Mumbai on 28 August 2015, ahead of the Hindu festival 'Raksha Bandhan'

    Wary of Stigma, Residents Decry 'Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Movie Projecting Kamathipura as Red Light Area

    © AFP 2021 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082336914_0:126:3416:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_443179d7bdbb3b32bbe3e03ec45dd54e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103151082336248-wary-of-stigma-residents-decry-gangubai-kathiawadi-movie-projecting-kamathipura-as-red-light-area/

    Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring actress Alia Bhatt is based on the life of a Mumbai-based brothel owner who fought for the rights of the women who worked as prostitutes in Kamathipura area during the 1960s. The film is an adaptation of the crime novel ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by Hussain Zaidi.

    The residents of Kamathipura in southwest part of India’s Maharashtra state are outraged at the makers of the upcoming Hindi movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ for causing them to face the stigma of living in a ‘red light area’.

    On 5 March, a group of young people from Kamathipura complained to Maharashtra Congress politician Amin Patel, who is in charge of the assembly constituency, about ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and a new web series, ‘Kamathipura - Teen Khoon Ek Raaz’ for showcasing the area as a hub of prostitution, human trafficking, the drug trade, and murder.

    “Back in 1950-60s, a small section of Kamathipura turned into a red light area and since then the entire region is known as India’s oldest red-light area. But now in 2021, a lot has changed and today well-educated people reside in Kamathipura with their families. You can’t show Kamathipura today what it was in 1950-60s and by linking them to prostitution, you are harming their reputation,” Patel tells Sputnik.

    One of the residents, Dr. Aashish, pointed out that the residents have been stigmatised and looked at in a bad light by others just because they hail from Kamathipura.

    “Currently, the red-light area that exists is just 2 streets out of a total of 43 streets in Kamathipura, which is just 5 percent of the whole neighbourhood. By showing the entirety of Kamathipura as the red-light area in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and showing its residents as having a link to the prostitution business leads to a direct negative impact on them,” he says.

    Kamathipura red light area
    © Photo
    Kamathipura red light area

    A Ban on the Word ‘Kathiawadi’ in Movie Titles?

    Another major objection that has been raised by the people is the use of ‘Kathiawadi’ in the title of the movie, which refers to the community of people from Kathiawar region in Gujarat state.

    “The makers should give a voice-over disclaimer that this movie, based on the life of Gangubai, is set in 1950s-60s. Today, Kamathipura is no more a prostitution hub. Second, remove the ‘Kathiawadi’ name from the title of the movie. It’s wrong to show the entire community in that light. We shouldn’t identify a women’s profession and a story with that of its community. It’s not that the Kathiawadi people had come to join the red-light area,” Patel tells Sputnik.

    Impact on Kamathipura Residents

    Gangubai’s grandson Vikas Chandra Gowda, who still lives in Kamathipura, opines that since people outside Kamathipura have never been to the locality, they only believe in what is shown in movies, web series, or written in books.

    The filmmakers cash in on the name of Kamathipura as a red-light area, not realising that it will have a direct impact on the middle-class people who reside there.

    Vikas Chandra Gowda and his mother Babita Chandra Gowda holding the picture of Gangubai
    © Sputnik
    Vikas Chandra Gowda and his mother Babita Chandra Gowda holding the picture of Gangubai

    “People think that whoever stays here are prostitutes’ children and workers. They don’t see us in a respected manner,” says Vikas, who is fighting a separate battle with the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making a film about his grandmother without obtaining the family’s permission and also using false information about Gangubai.

    Pratibha Kiran Surve, who was born and brought up in the same neighbourhood, tells Sputnik that because of the stigma attached to it, our next generation is suffering.

    “When the school administrations see that the child is from Kamathipura, they decline admission as other student’s parents object and fear that their child will have a bad influence. People aren’t getting a job because of the Kamathipura address on their resume,” Pratibha tells Sputnik.

    Pratibha Kiran Surve
    © Sputnik
    Pratibha Kiran Surve

    Many parents are finding it difficult to find a bride for their son because they hail from Kamathipura.

    “Nobody wants to marry off their daughter to someone who lives in Kamathipura just because it’s infamous for prostitution. When women step out of their homes, people look at them in a bad light. Our survival has become difficult and we can’t step out with peace of mind”, Pratibha tells Sputnik.

    Another resident of Kamathipura, Rukesh Girolla, who is a part of the political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, shares that because of the stigma, “no development is taking place in the area” and “residents are moving out of the place or putting their houses up for rent”.

    Rukesh Girolla
    © Sputnik
    Rukesh Girolla

    “Today, so many places in Mumbai getting redeveloped as a mega-city but Kamathipura is still struggling due to the stigma attached to it. We are stuck in the past and people don’t want to see the reality. If you look at any movie or web series on Kamathipura, it shows that only prostitutes and bar dancers live here and women are trafficked and sold. What filmmakers are showing, people are believing that only. They should be more sensitive and sensible towards projecting such things,” Girolla tells Sputnik.

    To prevent all this, Dr. Aashish shares that the censor board should not allow this movie to be released worldwide without a disclaimer or new title.

    “The filmmakers are taking the advantage of the stigma attached to the name to gain publicity. Don’t they have some responsibility towards society and how their movie might affect the people of Kamathipura? In the name of creative liberty, they could have changed the name of the place. If filmmakers can’t do anything for us, at least don’t trouble us by stigmatising us further worldwide,” Dr. Aashish tells Sputnik.

    While Patel managed to ban the release of the web series ‘Kamathipura - Teen Khoon Ek Raaz’ that was about to go on air from 8 March on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, the residents are now after the biopic ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and demanding a ban on its release, which is slated for 30 July 2021.

    Related:

    Indian Man Released on Bail After Attacking Actor Ajay Devgn for Silence on Farmers' Protests
    Bollywood Biopic on Brothel Owner Gangubai Kathiawadi Lands in Legal Trouble
    Top 10 Big Bollywood Films to Watch Out For in 2021
    Tags:
    biopic, brothel, prostitution, celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse