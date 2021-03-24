Indian Politician Shashi Tharoor Hints at Legal Action Against English-Learning App

In India, where over 600 million internet-fuelled people excessively use smartphones, mobile apps are a hit and hot commodity. In the age of COVID-induced social distancing, more apps have come into existence to facilitate all sorts of tasks that bring to life a modern day "genie-in-the-lamp" fantasy with just a single click.

Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor from the Congress party has threatened legal repercussions against an India-made English-teaching app called "Blackboard Radio" after it used his name and image to promote its platform.

Capitalising on Tharoor's impeccable speaking skills and command of the English language, the Blackboard Radio app claimed in its ads that people using the platform would become as fluent in English as the Congress parliamentarian.

Tharoor shared a screenshot of the app's advertisement on Twitter that flashed its tagline - "Speak English as fluently as Shashi Tharoor". In the caption, Tharoor also blamed the app for misleading students by using his name.

This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app &have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes. pic.twitter.com/C2dZhP47dd — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 22, 2021

​Netizens commenting on the parliamentarian's tweet, however, noted that nowhere does the app claim that Tharoor "endorsed" it. Users also advised Tharoor to "take it as a compliment" rather than getting angry.

Well, it Doesn't say you endorse. It says your child be as fluent as Shashi.

They are acknowledging your English speaking skills and That's it. — Hizb Khan Dawar (@drhizbkhan) March 22, 2021

Sir they haven't claimed that you'll be taking classes.

Here your name is just taken as an example.

Because we don't have any match , the kind of speaker you are. — Nikhil Srivastava (@nikzap85) March 23, 2021

To my mind they are praising your exemplary speaking skills and trying to encourage young people to become accomplished speakers of the English language like you..you have mastered the language and you are undoubtedly a role model for all of us. — MRITYUNJAY KUMAR MISHRAJEE (@KumarMishrajee) March 23, 2021

​Some, however, did support Tharoor's position and shared their experiences of being fooled by other app advertisements.

It is very common sir, everyone uses your naam!!! I was fooled by one of my tutors.

Do you think anyone can teach you a language?

I personally don't think so, it's you who have to put all the efforts to learn it. A teacher can only guide you, rest is depends on your efforts!!! — Baffled Bhandari🌻 (@hope_Finder3) March 23, 2021

It is true . No one has right to use other people name or photo go commercial purposes. Without their consent. It is a serious counsern. — Biju Mathoor Chacko (@bijumathoor) March 23, 2021

Born in London, UK, and raised in India, Tharoor graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 1975 and completed his education in 1978 with a doctorate in International Relations and Affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in Massachusetts, US.

Tharoor's English is fluent, articulated with exemplary words and spoken with a touch of a British accent.