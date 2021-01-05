Price Tag for Sex? Kangana Ranaut Rejects Shashi Tharoor's Idea of Pay for Homeworkers

In the run-up to assembly elections in the southernmost Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Indian actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that if his party were voted to power, "Homemakers will get their due recognition through payments for their work at home."

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday expressed her defiant opposition to plans from actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, and Indian Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, to recognise women’s housework as a profession.

The actress said women are "queens of their kingdom," adding that "putting a price tag on housework is like reducing a homeowner to an employee."

​She added: "To put a price tag to mothers’ sacrifices and lifelong unwavering commitment, it is worse than reducing a homeowner to home employee. It's like you want to pay God for this creation."

​The war of words started after Indian National Congress leader and former minister of external affairs Shashi Tharoor repeated Kamal Haasan's views that homemakers must be regarded as working in a salaried profession, state government paying them a monthly wage.

​Meanwhile, netizens - mostly women - reacted to Ranaut's tweet, saying that women's efforts must be recognised. At present, homemakers are dependent on their spouse for financial assistance.

​Some years back, prominent filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt likened a housewife with a prostitute, saying she provided sex to her husband in exchange for sustenance for herself and her children. In a study published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, it was revealed that Indian women devote around six hours a day to unpaid care activities such as housework.