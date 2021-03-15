Police File Case Against Bollywood Actor for Shooting Movie Despite Testing COVID-19 Positive

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India's Maharashtra, State Chief Uddhav Thackeray has warned the public, saying: "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions".

Mumbai Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a popular Bollywood actor for flouting COVID-19 norms.

Taking to Twitter, they shared the details of the complaint which suggests that the actor continued to shoot a movie despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus", police in Mumbai said in a tweet.

We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus #PlayYourRole #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RZjBVr3rBx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 15, 2021

The police, however, have refused to reveal the actor's name.

Speaking to Sputnik, an officer stated that action will be taken against the actor and those found to be flouting the norms.

"We request everybody to take good care of themselves as the pandemic isn't over yet. People are requested to keep social distance, wear masks, use sanitisers", he said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the increase of COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra state government has already imposed curbs and a partial lockdown in several districts of the state.

Out of the 26,291 new cases registered in India on Sunday, Maharashtra reported the highest daily tally at 16,620.

According to the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 11.4 million. A total of 118 new fatalities have been recorded, pushing the death toll to 158,725. There are still 219,262 active cases in the country, while 11.07 million people have been discharged so far from hospital after medical treatment.