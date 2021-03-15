India's Anti-Terror Unit Identifies Two Suspects Who Planted Bomb Near Israeli Embassy in Delhi

On 29 January, a minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast of "very low intensity" took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. According to the police, no one was injured in the explosion, though a few vehicles were damaged.

India's anti-terror unit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified two suspects who planted an improvised explosive device that led to a low-intensity blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi in late January.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior official admitted while the suspects have been identified, they are yet to be arrested.

"Several teams are trying to trace their movement. An arrest will be made soon", the official said, while adding that their identities and other details were being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

According to the official, the attack appears to have been premeditated, and there was a clear malicious intent behind it.

Initially, the Delhi Police obtained CCTV footage showing a cab dropping off two persons who walked towards the blast site near the Israeli Embassy.

Israel has termed the incident an "act of terrorism" and said it was "not surprised" by the attack.

On the day of the incident, Delhi Police recovered a letter from the scene allegedly addressed to Israel's Ambassador to India Ron Malka.

In the letter, Malka was branded a "terrorist" and "devil from a terrorist nation".

The case is now being investigated by Indian agencies, with the involvement of experts from the Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Meanwhile, links to an Islamist terrorist group have also emerged following confiscation of a cell phone from the barracks of an Indian Mujahideen terrorist housed in India's largest prison, Tihar Jail, in Delhi.

It was through this phone, that a Telegram channel named Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for the blast on 30 January.