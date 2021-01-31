Register
07:21 GMT31 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mossad - Israeli intelligence service - logo

    New Delhi Blast Outside Israeli Embassy Reportedly Prompts Mossad Involvement

    Creative Commons
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106971/81/1069718190_0:63:1200:738_1200x675_80_0_0_ddc2f58c4a0a05060b0ed35177045533.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101311081934264-new-delhi-blast-outside-israeli-embassy-reportedly-prompts-mossad-involvement-/

    A small bomb detonated just outside the building of the Israeli diplomatic mission in India on Friday, blowing the windows out of nearby cars but leading to no victims or injuries. Both Indian and Israeli officials have described the attempted attack as related to terrorism.

    Israeli intelligence agency Mossad is taking part in a probe reviewing the low-intensity bomb explosion which occurred on Friday evening in New Delhi, just outside the Israeli Embassy, according to a Saturday report by Kan News. The spy agency is said to be probing the possible involvement of other nationals in the attack, which Israeli officials describe as likely to be terrorists.

    Reports from Israeli media have been suggesting that Iran could have been behind the explosion that took no lives and caused no injuries, but has damaged the vehicles parked outside. The blast occurred as India and Israel were celebrating the 29-year anniversary of their establishment of diplomatic ties.

    Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021.
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021.

    According to Israel’s envoy to India Ron Malka, the failed explosion had come as unsurprising, as the Embassy has been receiving “threats” and was preparing for possible attacks.

    “This could have ended differently in other circumstances, so we were fortunate,” the ambassador told AFP in a phone interview. “We are always prepared. Especially these last days, we raised the level of alert due to some threats.”

    When asked whether he can point to an Iranian trace in the incident, as Tehran was previously blamed for a 2012 bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic car in India's capital, Malka stopped short from directly putting blame on the Islamic Republic:

    “Those non-state actors that are striving for destablisation in the region and the world don’t like what is happening between Israel and India, that are striving for stability and peace. It might be a threat for them,” the Israeli’s ambassador told the media.

    India remains one of the biggest clients of the Israeli defence sector, stocking up on its weapons on a mass scale.

    Iran strongly denied its involvement in the Friday attack, maintaining that neither the country nor its allies target diplomatic missions.

    Iran-Linked Blast or Just an Internal Issue?

    According to India Today TV, a number of Iranian nationals have been questioned in relation to the blast, while Times of India and Indian Express revealed that a written note, reportedly addressed to the Israeli ambassador, was recovered from the site. The letter in question is said to have mentioned “Iranian martyrs” – nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was killed in Iran in November in a shooting and bombing attack that was blamed by Tehran on Tel Aviv, and Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, assassinated by US drone strike last January.

    The note reportedly described the explosion as just “a trailer”, while adding a threat: “we can end your life, anytime, anywhere.”

    The attack was dubbed as a “very primitive” by Israeli’s Channel 13 which did not believe that the incident should be linked to the functioning of any “sophisticated terror cell”.

    Meanwhile, a little-known terrorist group Jaish-Ul-Hind is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack through Telegram app, reportedly claiming that it was just “the beginning of a series of attacks which would target major Indian cities and pay back in kind to the atrocities committed by the Indian state.”

    The purported message does not apparently make any mentions of Israel and suggests that the blast, which had also happened in the last day of festivities devoted to India’s Republic Day, was rather directed against the Indian government.

    The claim is yet to be verified by Indian security agencies which are also treating the incident as “attempted terrorist attack.”

    Tags:
    Mossad, Qasem Soleimani, blast, explosion, New Delhi, Iran, India, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse