Hindu Man Arrested for Mercilessly Beating Muslim Boy for Drinking Temple Water in India - Video

Early Saturday morning, Ghaziabad police arrested Shringi Yadav in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, after a video of him slapping a young Muslim boy and twisting his arm for drinking water from a temple hand pump went viral on social media.
उपरोक्त वीडियो का तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर टीम गठित कर मार पिटाई करने वाले व्यक्ति- श्रृंगी नंदन यादव पुत्र अश्वनी कुमार यादव निवासी गोपालपुर थाना संवारा भागलपुर बिहार को हिरासत में लिया गया एवं मुकदमा पंजीकरण/वैधानिक कार्रवाई संबंधी प्रक्रिया प्रचलित की गई pic.twitter.com/MVEXfqwnJ6— GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) March 12, 2021
WARNING: The following video is disturbing and may not be suitable for some audiences
@Uppolice— #binod (@binod__budy) March 13, 2021
The snippet has stirred a major social media outrage in India, with some netizens demanding a government response to the example of communal violence.
What kind of sick person you have to be to mercilessly assault a child? His fault was that he went to drink water in temple. Hope @ghaziabadpolice arrest this sick man! He’s a danger to society! https://t.co/2PuYCHhQlH— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) March 12, 2021
Horrific!! A mob of Hindu extremists viciously assault a Muslim boy for drinking water from a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 12, 2021
The perpetrators know their violence has the tacit approval of the state, so they uploaded the attack on social media! pic.twitter.com/pkAgHrEzbe
First, a Muslim is lynched over beef, then over Jai Shri Ram slogan. And now beaten for drinking water in a temple. So much for sabka saath, savka vishwas when Muslims are being beaten for drinking water’. BJP has incentivized hate and violence! pic.twitter.com/5KfQyJ2wG2— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 12, 2021
According to the police, Yadav originates from Bhagalpur in Bihar. The police have taken Yadav into custody and a case has been registered against him.
Previously, incidents of Muslims being lynched for consuming cow meat have emerged in India, where Hindus consider the cows sacred.
Cases of violence initiated by Muslims also happenregularly in the country.
Last month, a 25-year-old member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was stabbed in Delhi by Muslims. Sharma's family alleged that their son fell victim to communal violence because he was collecting money to contribute in the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.
Delhi: Bajrang Dal activist who was collecting donations for Ram Mandir stabbed to death, had an argument with local Muslims youths over the donation drive— shatrudra pratap (@shatrudrapratap) February 12, 2021
Rinku Sharma was mob lynched by Nasiruddin and other 14 peacefuls at midnight that too in his house#justiceforrinkusharma pic.twitter.com/76gkz7yvXr
