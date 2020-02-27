Register
15:05 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    India's Ruling BJP Blames Sonia Gandhi's "Do or Die" Statement For Delhi Violence

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107652/23/1076522326_0:146:3000:1834_1200x675_80_0_0_6231deb2539b01d2cbe6cfdd35c21fce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002271078419373-indias-ruling-bjp-blames-sonia-gandhis-do-or-die-statement-for-delhi-violence/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As Delhi nurses wounds inflicted by the fresh three-day wave of violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act that hit the capital on Sunday and claimed the lives of 34 people, including civilians and police personnel, political parties have started trading accusations of instigating the riots.

    Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that Delhi riots were triggered by provocative statements made by the chief of India's principal opposition Congress Party Sonia Gandhi.

    Javadekar recalled that the Congress chief had made the statement – "the time has come to save the country as this is an "aar paar ki ladai" (do or die battle) - at the "Bharat Bachao" (save India) rally right after Indian parliament cleared the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 11.

    The BJP veteran equated Sonia Gandhi's statement to the controversial remark made by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi after the 1984 Sikh riots.

    "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes" was the statement made by Rajiv Gandhi after his mother Indira Gandhi, who was the prime minister then, was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguard and riots took place in Delhi specifically targeting the Sikh community.

    Javadekar also targeted Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for not speaking of the head constable (Ratan Lal) and the intelligence bureau member (Ankit Sharma) who lost their lives and the police personnel who were injured in the violence.

    The BJP member hit out at Congress members Shashi Tharoor and Mani Shankar Aiyar for visiting anti-CAA protest sites in Shaheen Bagh and for the recovery of explosives (petrol bombs) from the roof of the AAP's local councillor Tahir Hussain's house. "Why isn't the AAP talking about it (recovery of explosives)," he said.

    Severe violence broke out between pro-CAA and anti-CAA segments in Delhi on Sunday, leading to a spree of violence in the national capital. A curfew was imposed in the northeast of Delhi, and paramilitary forces had to be called in to control the violence that had left around 300 people injured.

    The country has been grappling with turmoil after the passing of the CAA - which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who settled in the country on or before December 2014. Protestors have targeted the CAA for being discriminatory towards Muslims, an allegation refuted by the Indian government in parliament by saying that the "law grants citizenship to people and does not take it away".

    Related:

    Indian Home Ministry Reassures Public There's No Shortage of Force to Control Violence in Delhi
    India Hits Back at US Institutions, Politicians, Media over 'Misleading' Comments on Delhi Violence
    Protesters Plunge Delhi Into Riots Over Citizenship Law Hours Ahead of Trump's Visit - Videos
    Tags:
    Prakash Javadekar, Sonia Gandhi, Delhi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse